Supreme Court Blocks California Policy Limiting Parental Notification on Gender Identity

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

WASHINGTON — In a deeply divided ruling that intensifies the legal and cultural battle over transgender students and parental rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked California from enforcing a state law that prohibited public schools from notifying parents if a child expresses gender nonconformity or seeks to change their name or pronouns at school.

The decision, issued on the court’s emergency docket in Mirabelli v. Bonta, reinstates a lower court injunction requiring schools to inform parents about their child’s gender expression, even as litigation continues in the Ninth Circuit. Though technically procedural — addressing whether a stay should remain in place pending appeal — the ruling reads to many observers as a substantive rebuke of California’s approach.

The unsigned per curiam opinion was split 6-3, with the court’s conservative majority granting relief to parents who challenged the law and the three liberal justices dissenting. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote a concurrence joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, while Justice Elena Kagan authored a dissent joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

At the center of the case is a 2024 California statute signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that barred public school employees from disclosing a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity to parents without the student’s consent. The measure was the first in the nation to ban what supporters called “forced outing” policies, a sharp contrast to laws in several other states that require schools to notify parents when a student requests a name or pronoun change.

A group of parents and teachers sued, arguing that the state’s nondisclosure policy violated the Constitution. They contended that preventing parents from learning about their own child’s gender identity at school interfered with religious liberty and with longstanding due process protections recognizing parents’ primary authority over the upbringing of their children.

In granting relief to the parents, the Supreme Court’s majority concluded that the challengers were likely to succeed on the merits of their claims.

“The parents who assert a free exercise claim have sincere religious beliefs about sex and gender, and they feel a religious obligation to raise their children in accordance with those beliefs. California’s policies violate those beliefs,” the court wrote.

The opinion drew heavily on the court’s 2025 decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor, which permitted parents to opt their children out of certain LGBTQ-themed curricular materials. In that earlier case, the court held that parents’ religious objections triggered strict scrutiny under the First Amendment.

Here, the majority reasoned that California’s nondisclosure policy substantially interfered with “the ‘right of parents to guide the religious development of their children,’” citing Mahmoud and earlier precedents such as Wisconsin v. Yoder. It concluded that the policy likely could not survive strict scrutiny.

The court also found the parents likely to succeed on their Fourteenth Amendment due process claim. Relying on longstanding cases such as Pierce v. Society of Sisters, Meyer v. Nebraska, and Parham v. J.R., the majority emphasized that parents, not the state, possess primary authority over “the upbringing and education of children.”

“Gender dysphoria is a condition that has an important bearing on a child’s mental health,” the court wrote, adding that California’s policies “likely violate parents’ rights to direct the upbringing and education of their children.”

The case arose from a challenge brought by parents who said they were not told when their children began identifying as a different gender at school. According to the court’s opinion, one set of parents learned of their child’s gender dysphoria only after she “attempted suicide and was hospitalized.” Even after that episode, the parents alleged, school officials continued using a male name and pronouns for their daughter, citing state law.

A federal district court granted summary judgment to the parents and teachers and issued a permanent injunction preventing schools from “misleading” parents about their children’s gender presentation and requiring compliance with parents’ directives regarding names and pronouns. The Ninth Circuit stayed that injunction pending appeal, raising procedural concerns and expressing skepticism about the constitutional claims. The parents then sought emergency relief from the Supreme Court.

In vacating the Ninth Circuit’s stay as to parents, the majority applied the court’s four-factor test for interim relief. It concluded that the parents were likely to succeed, that denial of their constitutional rights constituted irreparable harm, and that the balance of equities favored them.

“The denial of plaintiffs’ constitutional rights during the potentially protracted appellate process constitutes irreparable harm,” the court wrote, citing prior cases.

Justice Barrett’s concurrence addressed concerns about substantive due process, a doctrine that has drawn skepticism from members of the court’s conservative wing. She argued that recognizing parental rights in this context does not conflict with the court’s 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

“The parent-applicants are likely to succeed on the merits under a straightforward application” of existing precedent, Barrett wrote. She described California’s nondisclosure policy as one that “quite obviously excludes parents from highly important decisions about their child’s mental health.”

Barrett emphasized that the court’s assessment was preliminary and tied to the question of interim relief. “The word ‘likely’ is important,” she wrote, noting that the parents must continue litigating in the Ninth Circuit and, if necessary, return to the Supreme Court.

Justice Kagan’s dissent, however, read as a sweeping critique not only of the ruling but of the court’s increasing reliance on its emergency docket.

“Today’s decision shows, not for the first time, how our emergency docket can malfunction,” she wrote. She argued that the case raised novel and complex constitutional questions and that the court should have waited for the ordinary appellate process — including full briefing and oral argument — before intervening.

“The Court does all this even though the application of existing law to the case raises tricky questions, and so cries out for reflection and explanation,” Kagan wrote. “The Court is impatient: It already knows what it thinks, and insists on getting everything over quickly.”

Kagan also took aim at what she described as tension in the majority’s jurisprudence on substantive due process. The Due Process Clause does not explicitly enumerate parental rights, she noted, and members of the court’s majority have previously criticized the doctrine as judicial overreach.

“Especially given the Court’s last venture into the field, today’s decision cannot but induce a strong sense of whiplash,” she wrote, contrasting the majority’s recognition of parental rights here with its rejection of abortion rights in Dobbs.

In a pointed closing, Kagan wrote that the court “would be far better equipped to draw the appropriate line and to explain its legal basis — in short, to do law in the right way — if it had followed our ordinary processes.”

Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito indicated they would have granted the application in full, extending relief beyond the parent plaintiffs. Justice Sonia Sotomayor would have denied it entirely.

The ruling leaves the district court’s injunction in effect as the case proceeds in the Ninth Circuit. The justices have also been asked to hear a similar case, Foote v. Ludlow School Committee, though they have not yet decided whether to take it up.

The decision arrives amid intensifying legal battles over transgender students’ rights, parental authority and the role of public schools in navigating sensitive issues of gender identity.

Conservative lawmakers and advocacy groups have pushed for mandatory parental notification policies, arguing that parents have an inherent right to know about significant developments in their children’s lives.

Civil rights advocates and LGBTQ groups counter that mandatory disclosure can place vulnerable students at risk, particularly in unsupportive or abusive households.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: