Op-ed | Why I Now Support Village Farms Davis

I have been a fairly consistent opponent of most peripheral development projects in Davis over the past decade. For instance, I was the Principal Officer, Treasurer, and Chair or Co-Chair of the No on Nishi 1 (Student Housing), No on West Davis Active Adult Community (Senior Housing), and both the No on both DISC 1 and DISC 2 campaigns (primarily Commercial).
All of those peripheral annexation measures failed except West Davis Active Adult Community. But none of these projects provided for family housing for modest income buyers. I think Davis desperately needs that type of family housing and I believe the Village Farms Davis project provides it so I support the Project.
As a result, I recently both publicly endorsed the Yes on Measure V campaign and was a co-signer of the Rebuttal to the Argument Against Measure V that will appear on the June ballot.
Many folks that I had previously worked with opposing other projects have accused me of abandoning my slow-growth and/or environmental principles after hearing of my endorsement of Village Farms Davis or reading some of the articles I have published about various environmental aspects of the project. Some are saying it is inexplicable to them why I would make this seemingly sudden change in my views toward peripheral development and endorse this Project.
Well, the reasons are actually pretty simple. I opposed past peripheral development projects projects because I did not feel any met all of the 3 primary criteria that I look at when considering supporting or opposing a project. And the reason I can now support Village Farms Davis is because I can now check-off each of the boxes for the same 3 criteria – 1) the Features of the Project itself, 2) the Location of the Project, and 3) the Quality of the Developers of the Project.
Let me explain.
When I look at any major peripheral project I first take a broad view of the project and ask some basic questions.
1. The Project’s Location – I first look at the pros and cons of the project’s location:
- Is the location an in-fill location that is close to amenities such as schools, stores, and other amenities allowing for easy biking or pedestrian access?
- Is the project adequately served by existing and accessible public transportation routes?
- Is the project near local employment centers?
- Does the location of the project make it susceptible to unmitigated external environmental risks?
2. The Project’s Features – If the project is for family housing, I look for family-friendly project features:
- Does the project contain an appropriate mix of subsidized low income rental apartments and entry level housing in appropriate size and amounts to primarily serve low to middle-income communities in Davis?
- Does the project devote sufficient land to open space including parks and bikepaths/greenbelts?
- Does the project provide for other public needs in terms of on-site facilities?
- Does the project have sufficient environmental safeguards and mitigations to minimize any potential adverse environmental or undesirable impacts the Project might have on surrounding areas or neighbors?
3. The Track Record and Reputation of the Project‘s Developer – Perhaps the most important questions to ask are those relating to the development team:
- Does the developer have a long track record of successful development projects in Davis?
- Does the developer have a long history of philanthropic and other contributions and ties to the Community?
In my opinion, Village Farms Davis is the only peripheral project yet to come before voters that checks the boxes on each of these major evaluation criteria, as follows;
☑ THE PROJECT LOCATION
The location of the Project is one of the it’s main selling points.
1. Infill Development – Village Farms Davis fits very nicely into the natural borders of the City and is surrounded by residential development on 3 sides. It is truly infill development.
2. Pedestrian and Biking Accessibility – The Project’s location is within easy walking or biking distance of many destinations thus minimizing future commuting and intra-city automobile traffic. Nugget shopping center is directly across the street. There are four K-12 schools within ¾ mile. Downtown and UCD are each about 1.5 miles away; easily accessible by walking or bicycle.
3. Public Transit Access – Plus, the location of Village Farms Davis is immediately adjacent to or within a short walk of 18 existing dedicated bus stops for six Unitrans routes (E, F, L, P, Q, and T) and two Yolo Bus routes (43 and 230). There is no other location in the City where 1,800 units might otherwise be built that offers this many public transit options and close proximity to so many local destinations.
Neighborhood Connectivity – The Project will also have strong neighborhood connectivity by completing the Davis Bike Loop with an above-grade crossing over F St. and the railroad tracks landing near Northstar Pond and a below-grade crossing under Poleline landing near Nuggett Fields.
Impacts of the Local Environment on the Project – I am very aware of derogatory claims made by project opponents that the Project’s future residents will be at risk either 1) due to groundwater contamination as a result of it’s location near the former Old Davis Landfill and 2) due to risks of flooding because part of the project is now in a FEMA 100-year floodplain map. These claims are demonstrably false and made without any supporting 3rd-party, objective facts to support their assertions.
Firstly, the former Davis Landfill and the Project have undergone extensive groundwater testing since the 1980s which have conclusively shown that all of the volatile organic chemicals previously identified in past decades have completely dissipated and are no longer present at all.
Additionally, the California Water Quality Control Board sent a letter to the City stating there is “no risk” to future residents of Village Farms Davis from groundwater contamination providing that all of the water for the project is provided by the City of Davis municipal drinking water system – which it is!. Only Davis municipal drinking water will be used both for residents’ use and/or irrigation purposes.
Project opponents also claim there is a huge risk of future flooding because part of the project is in a 100-year floodplain. This is a red herring argument.. In fact, opponents are fully aware that the Project will meet 200-year flood protection standards (that more strict than FEMA standards) before construction even begins. While a portion of Village Farms is currently in a FEMA 100-year floodplain, the entire site will be engineered to provide protection for a 200-year flood event as now required by State law. All lot elevations will be certified by FEMA prior to authorization of construction and NO FEMA flood insurance will be required for any homes. As a result, Village Farms Davis will actually be more flood-resilient than almost all other subdivisions in Davis.
☑ THE PROJECT FEATURES
Diverse Housing Options – This 1,800 unit project is designed to provide many different housing choices primarily focused on missing middle-income housing needs. It will have a minimum of 100 townhouses starting at 800 square feet with prices starting in the $400,000s. It will also have hundreds of modest half-plexes and single-family homes starting at around 1,000 square feet. The Project also also includes a 16-acre land donation and a $6 million donation to the Davis Housing Trust Fund for construction of 360 permanently rent-subsidized low income housing units – the largest low-income housing contribution in Davis history
Green Space and Preserved Habitat – Over 50% of the project area is dedicated to open spaces, including parks, bike and walking paths, and accessible greenbelts and ag land. The development also preserves 47.1 acres of unique onsite alkali playa/wetlands habitat with a conservation easement and an endowment for permanent maintenance.
Climate Friendly – As a 100% all-electric community, every building will feature solar panels and be pre-wired for electric vehicle charging.
Community Amenities – The development includes land donations to DJUSD for both an early learning and daycare center and a learning farm for agricultural curriculum development. The Project will help sustain our beloved local public schools by providing housing for over 1,100 new students; helping reverse declining enrollment while minimizing out-of-district transfers.
Impacts on the Environment by the Project – I am also very aware of assertions made by project opponents that the Project itself will have a deleterious affect on the environment in terms of 1) PFAS contaminated groundwater migrating from beneath the Project site into a drainage channel that bisects the property, and 2) adverse impacts of traffic on local streets.. Both of these alleged adverse impacts have been extensively analyzed in the 5,000+ page, independently-prepared and reviewed Environmental Impact Report and the claims refuted”.
With regard to possible contamination by PFAS, other than a allegation that is “might” occur,. there is absolutely no quantitative evidence or studies that have been provided to even substantiate the possibility of such contamination much less the possible extent of the contamination. As more fully discussed in Appendix A below, these claims are simply not credible..
Project opponents also speak of a traffic Armageddon resulting from the Project and even claim in their ballot statement that the project will result in deterioration of traffic “Level of Service” to “F“. But this statement is completely misleading because it reflects modeling of traffic conditions assuming absolutely no improvements are made to any of the streets surrounding the project. In fact, tens of millions of dollars of mandatory street and traffic improvements on local streets must be made by the Project. And when these required improvements are made, modeled traffic conditions are substantially improved to acceptable Levels of Service as more fully discussed in Appendix B below
☑ THE PROJECT DEVELOPERS –
Local and Experienced – The Project is being developed by North Davis Land Company which is comprised of 7 local multi-generational families – The Whitcombe, Makley, Roe, Streng, Shepard, Schulze, and Buzbee families..But the vision for the project really came from John Whitcombe and his desire to provide middle income housing for more young families in Davis.
I’ve personally know John Whitcombe for about 20 years. He is a lifelong resident of Davis with family roots going back almost a century to when his parents met as students at UC Davis in the 1930s. John attended local public schools and was the senior class president in 1958 at Davis Senior High School. During his senior year, at 17 years of age, he built his first home in Davis. He then worked his way through UC Davis building homes and went on to Harvard Business School. Luckily for the Davis community, John returned home after a stint in the Army to begin his professional career as a local apprentice carpenter.
Leadership in Environmental Innovation – The other families in North Davis Land Company were equally influential in building many local housing projects utilizing local small builders that were on the forefront of environmental stewardship. These folks built our first Davis greenbelts and bike paths and were instrumental in preserving and increasing wildlife habitat within residential developments in Davis. Their legacy of environmentally responsible, family-oriented development continues with Village Farms Davis.
Local Philanthropy – The developers have also maintained deep philanthropic ties to Davis going back decades including establishing the Tandem Foundation for local school support, donating to a breadth of local causes, and funding and operating an organic farm that has donated over 500,000 pounds of produce to food banks and local non-profits. They actively support numerous community organizations including Davis Community Meals, Yolo Food Bank, and various sports and other youth programs. Indeed. there is hardly a major non-profit or civic undertaking in Davis that has not benefited from their support and financial contributions including the Bicycle Hall of Fame and the Farmers Market. These families were instrumental in building Davis to what it is today.
☑ CONCLUSION – For all of these reasons, I am an enthusiastic supporter of Village Farms Davis and hope others will join me in voting Yes on Measure V.
Appendix A – False Claims of Adverse Impacts by the Project on the Environment
Also seeSetting the Record Straight – Myths and Facts about Village Farms Davis ( https://davisvanguard.org/2026/02/village-farms-davis-myths-debunked/) for more information.
1) False Claims of Risks of PFAS Contamination of the Environment from Groundwater Contamination Beneath the Project – In 2024, additional groundwater testing showed the presence of PFASs chemicals beneath the landfill and, to a much lesser extent, in one of the three groundwater monitoring wells beneath the Project. Previous testing did not look for PFASs in the groundwater so prior concentrations of these chemical in groundwater are not known. Nevertheless, pundits claim that should groundwater rise to levels never before seen historically going back over a hundred years, that some of this contamination could seep into the primary drainage channel (“Channel A”) carrying surface runoff from West and North Davis. This drainage channel flows through the Project, under Poleline Rd into Widlhorse Golf Course, and on to the Willow Slough and the Yolo Bypass – potentially carrying these contaminants to the Vic Fazio Nature Preserve.
But these claims are beyond far-fetched. Firstly, such a scenario would require a rise in groundwater to levels never before seen. Even then, the risk of substantial PFAS contamination reaching the Yolo Bypass is almost infinitesimal because such small quantities of water could infiltrate into Channel A over time. Secondly, Village Farms Davis will actually provide increased protection from PFAS or other infiltration into the channel because a newly constructed Channel A will be lined with an impervious compacted clay layer to prevent any infiltration of any groundwater into the new channel.
Project naysayers who needlessly worry about PFAS contamination of the Yolo Bypass from the Project should instead focus their attention on the Davis Wastewater Treatment Plant that is about 3.5 miles away which discharges 6 million gallons of wastewater per day into adjacent wetlands with overflow eventually carrying into Yolo Bypass. Such effluent has a PFAS contamination over twice that found in the groundwater beneath the project representing a mass transfer of PFAS contamination into Yolo Bypass many orders of magnitude greater than that posed by the comparatively far smaller and extremely unlikely contamination posed beneath the Project.
2) Claims of Extreme Adverse Traffic Impacts of the Project on Surrounding Streets – Project opponents also speak of a traffic Armageddon resulting from the Project. In their REBUTTAL TO ARGUMENT IN FAVOR OF MEASURE Vthat will be on the June ballot, they claim, “It would bring over 15,000 more car trips DAILY near Covell Blvd. and Pole Line Road causing gridlock and Level of Service “F.”
But this statement is knowingly misleading because their claim does not account for the improvements in traffic conditions brought about by mandatory traffic and street improvements that are required for the Project. These will cost tens of millions of dollars and are more fully described below.
When these mandatory street and traffic management improvements are implemented, the delays at all the intersections near the project are substantially improved to acceptable Levels of Service.
According to the Local Transportation Analysis provided with the Environmental Impact Report, “Overall, the improvements would substantially reduce delays and queuing throughout the study area. The implementation of the recommended improvements would improve peak hour operations to acceptable levels at all study intersections under Existing Plus Project conditions.”
This is shown in Table 10 from that Local Transportation Analysis
When viewed in this correct factual light, the adverse impacts of inccreased traffic are very manageable.
Following is a partial list of the extensive bike path and biking safety-related street mitigation improvements along with on- and off-site roadway improvements required by the Project to minimize vehicular traffic and biking impacts. These include:
a) Biking and Pedestrian-Related Improvements –
• Development of over 7 miles of multi-use trails, public bike lanes and walking paths throughout the Project,
• Construction of new Class I shared-use paths along the entire Pole Line Road (west side) and East Covell Boulevard (north side) of the site frontages,
• Construction of new high-visibility Class I shared-use path connections/road crossing at all entrances to the Project including 3 on Covell Blvd and 3 on Poleline Rd,
• High visibility crossing improvements on Covell Blvd at Birch Lane and Stripe Class III bike route on Birch Lane from Covell Blvd to Pole Line Road,
• Develop over 7 miles of multi-use trails, public bike lanes and walking paths throughout the Project.
b) Street Traffic-Related Improvements
• Roundabout and street crossing improvements at Moore Blvd,
• Traffic Signals and street crossing improvements at Donner and Picasso on Poleline,
• Traffic Efficiency Improvements at the signalized Covell Blvd/Poleline Rd Intersection,
• Fair share funding toward cumulative traffic impacts including expansion of roadway facilities and construction of traffic control and safety improvements along the Covell Corridor.
The plans for the project are the Developer’s concept, what develops from there depends on the Builder. A prime example is Bretton Woods Development that was completely changed from the original concept by the Builder. Developer to Builder is a critical step in the process and that can prove to be a huge change in the concept expectations.
I witnessed an early confrontation between Alan vs. those who were concerned about a probable vernal pool onsite, and I personally observed Alan responding in a manner that caused me to believe he was biased regarding that issue and the proposal as a whole. Anyone who saw that would arrive at the same conclusion.
One of the individuals who brought up the vernal pool was not what I’d characterize as a “slow growther”. He was a young UCD graduate, interested in that topic. His own behavior was not confrontational during that meeting, but he was seemingly surprised by Alan’s tone, etc.
Alan flat-out denied that a vernal pool existed at the site at all, when it was clear that it “wasn’t” clear to any unbiased observer.
The young man never attended another local Sierra Club meeting.
Since that time, I’ve noticed that Alan takes it “personally” when someone questions some aspect of his claims. (For example, in regard to the projected price of the housing.) You can also see some of this personal reaction in the article above.
Frankly, he “knows too much” about the developer talking points for me to conclude that he’s unbiased, as well.
Ron – I think your postings would have a greater impact if you confined your criticisms to the factual aspects of the Project itself or what I said in my writings instead of dwelling on whether or not you think I was a “meanie” at some point in the past.
It doesn’t have to do with being “mean” – it has to do with bias right from the start.
It continues in this article, and it continues anytime anyone puts forth a different conclusion.
Just a couple of days ago, I provided an example myself of the likely cost of any single-family unit built at the site, and you took immediate issue with it.
Even though I have an actual example.
https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-new-home/california/northern-california-metro/davis/harvest-glen/?utm_source=google_local&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=harvest-glen_gmb_ccs&utm_content=california
This type of thing (disputing the probable prices) is in conflict with your sudden interest in expanding “family housing”.
You’d be better off acknowledging the reality of what any single-family, detached housing is going to cost.
And other types of housing don’t generally appeal to families (2 adults, 2 kids, 2 cars).
Looking at Alan’s three criteria, I don’t see how these differ from Covell Village which also had 1864 homes on the same site in 2005. https://ceqanet.lci.ca.gov/2004062089/4#. That project was the first to come before the public under Measure J and it was rejected then. Alan wrote the “No” ballot argument on behalf of the Sierra Club then. It has the same developer, it has the same characteristics and features, and similar environmental impacts. I don’t see what’s changed.
In contrast, Alternative 4 in the VF EIR would have increased density 50%, making much more of the housing affordable while greatly reducing traffic and greenhouse gas emissions so that it could better comply with Davis’ Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) that Alan had a hand in crafting while he was on the Natural Resources Commission. (We served together.)
Alan was a prime author of the proposed set of environmental-protection attributes submitted on the Davis Innovation Sustainability Center (DISC) in 2020 and in 2022. Here’s Alan’s comments from 2022: https://davisite.org/2021/10/26/comments-for-the-natural-resources-commission-review-of-disc-2022/ I resubmitted that list in my comments on the EIR and others echoed many of those requests. They were generally rejected by the developer in refusing to make reasonable changes in the proposal. I am failing to see the consistency between Alan’s views on DISC and on VF.
It is interesting to read the Davis Wiki entry on Covell Village and see the echoes in the opposition to VF. It looks like there’s been no real progress made in two decades: https://localwiki.org/davis/Covell_Village
Richard – Re: your post above about not seeing the differences between Covell Village from 20 years ago and the current Village Farms Davis proposed project – “It has the same developer, it has the same characteristics and features, and similar environmental impacts. I don’t see what’s changed.”
Well, actually quite a bit actually has changed from an environmental/sustainability perspective, as follows.
1) Village Farms Davis is engineered to withstand a 200-year flood event instead of just a 100-year flood event protecton proposed for Covell Village so the neighborhood will be much more flood resilient.
2) 47.1 acres of alkali playa wetlands habitat will now permanently preserved with a permanent conservation easement and an endowment to provide upkeep in the future. Covell Village proposed to build on that same land.
3) The level of contamination from the Old Davis Landfill has substantially diminished over time. All of the volatile organic chemical contaminants identified in the groundwater under the Old Davis Landfill and the Project when Covell Village was proposed have now completely dissipated and are now gone.
4) The Village Farms Davis project will rely entirely on City-supplied municipal water for all residential and irrigation use. The proposed deep well for residents’ use at Covell Village has been completely eliminated.
5) Channel A has been rerouted in Village Farms compared to Covell Village, It will now have a larger holding capacity and will be clay-lined to eliminate any threat of groundwater intrusion into the Channel.
6) The soil borrow site from the agricultural area to the north of the project is larger and can accept larger runoff flow from the H St. pump station thus reducing flood risks in central Davis (which is partly in a 100 year flood zone).
7) There are substantially smaller average lot sizes in Village farms compared to Covell village. Village Farms will have over 1,000 lots less than 5,000 sq feet.
8) The Village Farms project proposes a 16 acre donation of land a $6 million to the Davis Housing Trust Fund to construct 360 units of low income apartment housing instead of 185 single-family for sale homes reserved for seniors.
9) The amount of commercial space in Village Farms is hugely reduced from what was proposed for Covell Village which then proposed total commercial space over 200,000 sq ft.
10) All bike paths are upgraded to Class 1 and substantial additional mandatory street modifications and improvements are now required by the Project.
11) Many, many more bus stops and routes are now located adjacent to the project providing greatly increased public transit access compared to 20 years ago at Covell Village.
12) The Village Farms site will be all-electric with solar and EV ready wiring on each residence. Natural gas will be completely eliminated compared to Covell Village.
And these are just the ones that pop into my head off the bat. But it sure sounds like a lot has changed to me.
Reducing the commercial space is one of the big mistakes. We need more mixed used zoning, not less, to encourage walking and biking and to reduce driving. Lot sizes of 5,000 sf are still quite large and still unaffordable. The engineered flood protection is going to require moving 100,000 dump truck loads and most likely will destroy the agricultural productivity of the land to the north where the the soil is being “borrowed.” Building all electric is basically required for all new housing anyway under the Reach Code. Similarly all housing will now be on the City’s water system pulling from the Sacramento River. Putting the large park on the south side creates a significant barrier to transit and cycling no matter what how many stops are added or paths are upgraded. The biggest question is whether the Affordable housing will even be built because those units won’t qualify for funding from the state’s Strategic Growth Fund given the lack of focus on being transit oriented.
Lots of little changes, but nothing adding up to substantial. Little of this adds up to the NRC guidelines that we authored together for DISC.
“I don’t see what’s changed.”
Clearly what’s changed is AP.
“Clearly what’s changed is AP”
Well, yes, there’s that too.