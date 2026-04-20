Critics Warn HB2133 Could Silence LGBTQIA+ Voices, Infringe Free Speech

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Members of the Arizona LGBTQIA+ Caucus on April 16 sharply criticized HB2133, a bill advancing through the state Legislature, arguing it would impose broad internet censorship under the stated purpose of protecting minors.

The bill, which passed a conference committee earlier Thursday, now faces final passage votes in both chambers.

Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Brian Garcia and Rep. Anna Abeytia, alongside former Chair Rep. Patty Contreras, warned that the legislation is unnecessary and potentially harmful, citing existing state laws that already address online exploitation.

According to lawmakers, “Arizona already has some of the strongest laws in the country to protect against revenge pornography, nonconsensual deep fake pornography, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM).”

Garcia argued the bill’s intent extends beyond safety concerns, explaining that it is instead part of a broader effort to control access to LGBTQIA+-related information.

“HB2133 is about controlling information and erasing people,” Garcia said. “We are watching, in real time, how laws like this are being used across the country to push LGBTQIA+ people out of public life, starting with the digital spaces where so many find community, safety, and critical information about their sexual health.”

The caucus emphasized that the LGBTQIA+ community is already targeted disproportionately by online content moderation. Lawmakers pointed to documented instances in which social media companies have automatically restricted LGBTQIA+-related content.

“Private companies are already responding to political pressure by restricting LGBTQIA+ content,” the caucus stated, noting that some platforms have filtered LGBTQIA+ hashtags under “sensitive content” settings, “often without user awareness or consent.”

Contreras said such actions indicate a broader trend that extends beyond government policy.

“Even when these actions are later reversed, they reveal a troubling reality: there is a growing willingness—both public and private—to silence LGBTQIA+ voices,” Contreras said. “Mislabeling content as sensitive will limit access to streaming services and infringe on First Amendment rights.”

“The caucus chairs further emphasized that HB2133 reflects a coordinated national effort,” the statement read, citing groups such as The Heritage Foundation and Center for Arizona Policy.

At the center of their concern is what they describe as an expanding and ambiguous definition of harmful content online.

“As outlined in the policy framework known as Project 2025, LGBTQIA+ representation itself is increasingly being labeled as inappropriate or even ‘pornographic,’” the lawmakers said.

Abeytia warned that such definitions could have far-reaching implications if brought into law.

“These definitions are not accidental — they are weaponized,” Abeytia said. “We have already seen how ‘harmful to minors’ language is used to ban drag shows, threaten librarians with arrest, sue booksellers and censor Pride displays. HB2133 imports that same playbook into the digital world.”

The caucus argued that the bill’s language is overly broad and could create a legal pathway for restricting access to content that is otherwise age-appropriate.

They maintained that while protecting minors online is a legitimate concern, HB2133 “does nothing to protect minors online that isn’t already accomplished by existing state law.”

As the bill moves toward final votes, lawmakers said the implications extend beyond Arizona, framing the legislation as part of an ongoing national debate over free speech, online regulation and the visibility of marginalized communities.

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