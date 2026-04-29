Davis City Council Unanimously Acts on Discrimination, Free Speech and Community Healing After Bitter MAPA Debate

DAVIS, Calif. — The council on Tuesday appeared to seek to ease immediate tensions by crafting a unanimous compromise, though the deeper divisions in the community remain unresolved.

In a unanimous series of votes Tuesday night, the Davis City Council adopted three sets of actions responding to recommendations that emerged from the Human Relations Commission’s MAPA process, formally acknowledging discrimination against Muslim, Arab, Palestinian and allied residents, reaffirming protections against antisemitism and all forms of harassment, and approving additional anti-bias education efforts for the broader community.

The council first voted 5-0 to approve recommendations recognizing anti-Muslim, Arab, Palestinian and ally discrimination in Davis, affirming free speech rights including advocacy for justice for Palestine and the Palestinian people, and committing the city to anti-bias training for staff and council.

A second unanimous vote added language acknowledging concerns raised by Jewish residents regarding antisemitism, hostility and community safety while reaffirming that antisemitism and anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian harassment are unacceptable in Davis.

A third unanimous vote approved an additional staff recommendation for community-focused training through Hate Free Together.

The votes followed lengthy remarks from each councilmember, many of whom framed the evening as an attempt to respond to pain expressed by multiple communities while clarifying that the council was acting on policy recommendations rather than adjudicating the underlying report itself.

Mayor Donna Neville said she spent weeks meeting with residents from across the community, including Muslim, Palestinian, Arab and Jewish residents, as well as unaffiliated community members and local faith leaders.

“I will say here, I heard you. I can say that safely. I absolutely heard what you had to say and I took what you had to say very much to heart,” Neville said. “So many in our community are in pain. That was abundantly clear, absolutely abundantly clear to me.”

Neville repeatedly stressed that the item before the council was not the report itself but the recommendations flowing from it.

“What we’re not taking up is the MAPA report,” she said. “From a governance perspective, from a legal perspective, from the perspective of what we as a legislative body are able to do, we can take up those recommendations on their own.”

She also said the council could not expect one meeting to resolve broader tensions in the community.

“I don’t have any expectation that everyone’s going to walk out of here feeling great like we have healed things and made everything better,” Neville said. “This is, as some people have noted, it is the beginning of an ongoing conversation.”

Still, Neville argued the city had a responsibility to engage difficult issues rather than avoid them.

“We need to have these really difficult conversations. We cannot avoid them. We have to engage even when it’s really uncomfortable,” she said.

In one of the night’s central themes, Neville rejected the idea that recognizing one community’s experiences necessarily diminishes another’s.

“I firmly believe that it’s possible to acknowledge the experiences of one group and that doing so doesn’t diminish or any way reduce the experiences of another,” she said. “If we have true empathy, it allows us to hold both of those things at once.”

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla made the initial motion to adopt recommendations one, two and four. He said the city had already recognized antisemitism and should likewise acknowledge discrimination experienced by Muslim, Arab and Palestinian residents.

“In the last couple of years, since October 7th, 2023, we’ve repeatedly and rightly so acknowledged the presence of antisemitism in this community,” Vaitla said. “And for me, it’s clear that we should acknowledge that Muslim, Arab, Palestinian populations in this community also face discrimination.”

Vaitla said public testimony and the record before the council made clear that fear and exclusion were real concerns.

“How can we deny that this is a very real thing happening in the Arab Muslim and Palestinian community, that people are scared?” he said. “Hearing what we’ve heard tonight, the MAPA Report simply puts some of those quotes in specific language on paper.”

He also said he supported addressing antisemitism in a separate motion, but wanted the initial vote to remain focused on the recommendations concerning MAPA residents.

“I fully support a separate motion that addresses antisemitism,” Vaitla said. “But I think what we’re discussing here is anti-MAPA discrimination. I’d like to keep the focus there.”

Councilmember Linda Deos later introduced the second motion expanding the council’s response to explicitly include concerns raised by Jewish residents.

Before making that motion, Deos said the record included testimony describing exclusion, intimidation and silencing.

“The record before us reflects testimony from members of the Arab, Muslim, Palestinian, and allied communities who have described exclusion, intimidation, silencing, and a chilling effect around civic participation and public expression,” Deos said. “I heard it tonight.”

She said acknowledging those experiences was not equivalent to taking a position on international events.

“To me, acknowledging these reported experiences is not the same as this council taking a position on an international conflict, nor is it adjudicating every individual allegation,” Deos said. “It is simply taking seriously what residents communicated when they engaged in a city created process.”

Deos also described exclusion as something often felt before it becomes formal policy.

“Exclusion is often experienced through climate and conduct long before it appears in any formal policy,” she said.

Her motion was then adopted unanimously.

Councilmember Gloria Partida said the process had been difficult but rooted in values she had carried throughout her life.

“I have spent most of my life on social justice and trying to lift up those that are often marginalized,” Partida said.

She also reflected on a common frustration in public decision-making.

“People never feel heard unless you do exactly what it is that you’re asking them to do,” Partida said. “It’s very rare that people will say, ‘I understand that you can’t give me everything that I want, but I believe that you heard me.’”

Partida said the testimony that night revealed common experiences of harassment and bias from multiple sides.

“It was really striking to me to hear all of the sharing that came forward,” she said. “What was striking to me was how similar it was, how similar the experiences of being harassed or feeling like there was bias against them from everyone.”

She added that the issue should not be viewed as a contest between communities.

“This is not a zero sum game,” Partida said.

Later, she made the motion adopting the staff recommendation related to Hate Free Together community training, which also passed unanimously.

Councilmember Josh Chapman said the night’s debate reflected a recurring challenge of local leadership confronting pain rooted in events beyond city boundaries but deeply felt by residents.

“It pains me that our community feels this pain,” Chapman said.

He said conversations with residents had changed how he viewed the city’s role.

“It falls in our lap as leaders of this community to be able to embrace folks who are experiencing these, who have these experiences,” Chapman said. “We do have a responsibility to have a place where people feel safe, where they feel heard, and where they know that they’re welcome.”

Chapman also pushed back on arguments dismissing lived experiences because of disputes over methodology.

“Those are people’s experiences, right?” he said. “We don’t sit here and ask them to verify when that happened to them or how that happened to them or provide documentation of what it is.”

He acknowledged that any outcome would leave some residents dissatisfied.

“At the end of the night when this ends, there are going to be people who are upset with us, no matter what,” Chapman said.

In closing, Neville said recommendations three, five and six were not advanced largely because the institutions referenced were already aware of the concerns and could act independently without another formal city request. The council then adjourned after completing all three votes.

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