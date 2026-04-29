DOJ Request for Voter Rolls Sparks Privacy Concerns Among California Residents

WASHINGTON — A coalition of voting rights groups has filed a brief urging a federal appeals court to block the U.S. Department of Justice’s demand for California voters’ private data, warning that the request exceeds federal authority and threatens voter privacy, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.

The groups argue the Justice Department’s pursuit of California’s voter rolls puts sensitive personal information at risk. According to the Brennan Center, the lawsuit against California is one of 31 cases filed nationwide seeking access to voter rolls that contain driver’s license numbers, partial Social Security numbers and other private information.

On April 24, the League of United Latin American Citizens filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in United States v. Weber, the Justice Department’s lawsuit demanding California’s complete voter files. The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, Campaign Legal Center and Democracy Forward Foundation are representing the League.

The brief urges the court to uphold the January dismissal of the lawsuit, in which a federal judge rejected the department’s claims that it was entitled to the complete voter files. The Brennan Center noted that U.S. v. Weber is one of 31 lawsuits the Justice Department has filed nationwide seeking access to state voter files containing the personal information of millions of Americans.

The filing argues that forcing states to provide the data to the federal government could chill voter registration and participation, particularly among Latino voters, according to the Brennan Center.

The Brennan Center said the brief also contends that the Justice Department’s legal rationale for collecting private voter data is spurious. The department claims it needs the information to verify states’ compliance with federal laws related to voter list maintenance, but the brief argues list maintenance is managed by states alone.

The Brennan Center further stated that the filing provides evidence the Trump administration is seeking the data for immigration enforcement purposes.

Juan Proaño, chief executive officer of LULAC, said, “The stakes of these cases are high. Since the DOJ filed, we have seen a growing sense of fear take hold among registered voters who worry their sensitive data may be exposed. This is a troubling shift felt across California, particularly within the Latino community.”

Proaño added, “LULAC remains committed to rebuilding trust because our democracy is strongest when communities are informed, protected, and empowered.”

Eileen O’Connor, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, said, “The Justice Department’s national campaign to obtain private voter data from state voter files threatens election integrity and voters’ privacy. California refused to hand over its voters’ sensitive data, choosing instead to continue protecting that information. The Ninth Circuit should affirm the dismissal of this case.”

Sejal Jhaveri, senior legal counsel at Campaign Legal Center, said, “Repeated attempts by the Department of Justice to seize Californians’ sensitive data is an unlawful overstep by the federal executive and threatens to intimidate voters from making their voices heard. We encourage the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to affirm the district court and rule in favor of voters.”

Jhaveri added, “The Constitution is clear — it plainly vests the authority to administer elections with the states and Congress, with only a limited statutory role for the federal executive. Campaign Legal Center will continue working with our coalition partners in California and across the country to put a stop to this unlawful demand.”

Pooja Chaudhuri, deputy litigation director of the Democracy Defenders Fund, said, “Any loss of confidence in privacy protections risks chilling voter participation and undermines the trust necessary for the full exercise of voting rights. Protecting participation, safeguarding access, and ensuring every eligible voter can engage freely in our elections are vital to the health and resilience of American democracy.”

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