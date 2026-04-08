Letter: Support for Eric Jones Centers on Affordability and Reform

Eric Jones

It is becoming increasingly evident that families in Yolo County and California at large have struggled with rising costs and a political system that seems slow to respond. I, like many others, have become increasingly nihilistic in regard to political representation in recent years, as I have felt that few politicians truly have the best interests of their constituents, both socially and politically, at heart. However, I write this letter in genuine support of a progressive politician who I think is actually capable of making serious changes in regard to affordability and quality of day-to-day life: Eric Jones.

While our current representative has served for many years, many of us feel Washington hasn’t kept pace with the real challenges we face at home. Eric Jones is running on a clear, practical platform that speaks directly to those challenges.

Some of his campaign promises that appeal to me most are his pledges to end monopoly abuses, especially in regard to PG&E, demanding accountability and fair rates for ratepayers who have no other options. He also supports expanding Medicare to cover dental, vision, hearing aids and nursing care in the home, which are basic needs that should not be luxuries in retirement.

For working families, Jones proposes universal childcare to ease the burden on parents, along with a $10,000 middle-class tax credit to provide real relief right now. He would improve access to mental health care, lower prescription drug and health insurance costs, and launch a major effort to build more housing so that prices stop rising beyond reach.

I understand that many of these policies may not be possible given the current Republican-controlled House, but if this changes in this midterm election, it would be amazing to see a politician who better represents my interests than the incumbent, Mike Thompson.

I am deeply concerned about the national debt, which is why I was relieved to find that Eric Jones actually has a plan to pay for these investments, as Eric Jones supports increasing taxes on the wealthy, ensuring those at the top contribute their fair share.

At a time when trust in government is low, Jones has emphasized transparency, grassroots engagement and a willingness to challenge corporate power. That’s exactly the kind of leadership we need in Congress.

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

Categories:

Tags: