California Hunger Relief Bill Clears First Committee Hurdle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As new federal restrictions threaten to disqualify thousands of immigrants from receiving CalFresh benefits, legislation aimed at expanding California’s food assistance infrastructure has advanced its first step in the state Legislature, according to a press release from the Office of Assemblymember Alex Lee.

Many families nationwide face growing concerns about the affordability of groceries, while many others are unable to feed themselves as prices rise and federal nutrition programs impose additional restrictions. About a quarter of California families are unable to consistently access or afford adequate food.

As the federal government’s trade war continues, local farmers are suffering and prices have climbed sharply. Grocery prices have risen by almost 30% over the last five years. About 2.6 million Californians would currently be in poverty if not for safety net programs.

The Republican budget bill, H.R. 1, cuts food benefits and eliminates safety net programs, consequences that are expected to be especially harmful for low-income families. In just a few weeks, work requirements intended to limit the number of people eligible for CalFresh will be established and enforced, risking the food security of hundreds of thousands of Californians.

“California is the fourth largest economy in the world and an agricultural powerhouse but unfortunately, more than one million Californians live in food deserts, communities without reliable access to fresh, affordable, and healthy food,” California Treasurer Fiona Ma said, highlighting the contradiction of an agricultural leader where many residents still lack access to fresh produce.

CalFresh, one of the state’s most effective anti-hunger programs, is used and relied upon by 5.5 million people. However, due to H.R. 1’s eligibility restrictions and continued cuts, all 5.5 million recipients could be adversely affected.

This month, the Republican policy began implementing restrictive cuts that disqualify lawful immigrants from receiving CalFresh, including trafficking victims, asylees, refugees and parolees. Within two months, the policy is expected to place around 660,000 people at risk of losing their benefits.

“California is the breadbasket of the nation, but thousands struggle to access nutritious and affordable food within view of vineyards and fields,” Assemblymember Alex Lee, chair of the Human Services Committee, said. “As Washington abandons working families, California will step up to strengthen safety nets for families … In the face of direct federal assaults on our social services, the California Healthy Food Financing Initiative will provide much-needed investments for food security, strengthening crucial safety nets for families and farmers statewide.”

Lee’s bill, AB 2213, would secure funding to address the food crisis by restoring the California Healthy Food Financing Initiative. If enacted, a council made up of representatives from the Departments of Social Services, Food and Agriculture, Labor and Workforce Development, and the State Treasury would be created to develop financing options.

The California Healthy Food Financing Initiative would create state reserves to preserve food aid investments and ensure financial support is directed first to food cooperatives, independent grocery stores, organizations serving food deserts and other efforts that strengthen food security.

Arnold Sowell, Jr., executive director of NextGen California, a co-sponsor of AB 2213, said restoring the initiative is overdue.

“The re-establishment of the California Healthy Food Financing Initiative (CHFFI) is a critical step toward addressing the deep inequities that continue to drive food insecurity across our state,” Sowell said. “Having worked on the original CHFFI legislation in 2011, I understand firsthand the statewide impact of its mission — to expand access to healthy, affordable food while strengthening local food systems … restoring this program is long overdue, especially for children in underserved communities who continue to bear the greatest burden of food insecurity.”

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