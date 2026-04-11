Report: New York Cuts Drug Arrests, but Racial Inequities Remain

New Report Finds New York Reduced Drug Arrests but Failed to Eliminate Racial Inequities

NEW YORK — A new report from the Data Collaborative for Justice at John Jay College and the Center for Justice Innovation found that New York has dramatically reduced drug arrests, convictions and incarceration over the last two decades, but deep racial disparities and unequal access to treatment alternatives continue to shape the state’s legal system.

The April 2026 report, Drug Enforcement and Court-Ordered Treatment Across New York State: Before and After Rockefeller Reform, examined trends in arrests, sentencing and treatment-based alternatives from 2000 to 2023. Researchers concluded that while reforms substantially rolled back some of the harshest features of the Rockefeller Drug Laws, structural inequities remain unresolved.

The report centers on two major policy shifts. The first was the Rockefeller Drug Law Reform of 2009. The original Rockefeller Drug Laws, enacted in 1973, imposed mandatory prison sentences for many felony drug convictions and fueled a massive rise in incarceration.

According to the report, the number of people imprisoned in New York on drug convictions rose more than 15-fold, from fewer than 1,500 in 1973 to more than 23,000 by 1994. Drug convictions grew from 11% of the state prison population in 1973 to above 30% throughout the 1990s.

Researchers found the burden fell overwhelmingly on Black and Hispanic communities. Despite similar levels of self-reported drug use across racial groups, 94% of people imprisoned on drug convictions statewide in 2000 were Black or Hispanic. Those groups made up only 33% of New York’s population at the time.

The 2009 reforms marked a sharp policy reversal. The state eliminated mandatory minimum prison sentences for nearly all drug convictions and created a judicial diversion system that allows judges to send eligible people charged with drug or nonviolent property felonies to treatment instead of incarceration, even over prosecutorial objection.

The second major development examined in the report was the growth of problem-solving courts, including drug, mental health, veterans and opioid courts. These courts allow participants to seek treatment under court supervision and, in some cases, earn dismissals or reduced charges upon successful completion.

With those changes as the backdrop, the report found that prosecuted drug arrests fell by 80% statewide from 2000 to 2023, declining from about 157,000 to 31,000. The steepest drop occurred in New York City, where arrests fell 89%.

The number of young people entering the system also declined sharply. From 2000 to 2023, the share of people under age 25 arrested on felony drug charges fell by 19 percentage points in New York City, 25 points in suburban counties and 39 points upstate.

Convictions and incarceration rates also dropped. For diversion-eligible felony drug arrests, felony conviction rates fell from 42% to 11% in New York City and from 57% to 27% in the suburbs. Among those convicted, sentences to jail or prison also declined substantially across all regions. In New York City, prison sentences for felony drug arrests resulting in conviction dropped from 30% in 2000 to 9% in 2023.

Michael Rempel, executive director of the Data Collaborative for Justice, said, “This report highlights New York’s dramatically shrinking drug enforcement since 2000, alongside a shift in the culture toward greater acceptance of drug treatment in lieu of incarceration for those cases that reach the courts.”

The report found treatment-based alternatives expanded significantly after reform. Statewide enrollment in problem-solving courts tripled from 2,090 participants in 2000 to 6,402 in 2010, the first full year after the reforms took effect. By 2023, enrollment remained well above pre-reform levels.

Researchers identified a direct post-reform spike in diversion. Across all diversion-eligible felony drug arrests statewide, 19% were diverted to treatment in 2008. That number rose to 29% by 2010. In upstate New York, the diversion rate eventually reached 76% by 2023.

Still, the report warns that progress has been uneven. Although total arrests declined, racial disparities in enforcement worsened in several regions. In New York City, Black residents were arrested on felony drug charges at seven times the rate of white residents in 2010. By 2023, that disparity had increased to more than 11 times the rate of white residents. Similar patterns were found in suburban counties.

The report also found disparities in access to treatment courts. In New York City, Black people accounted for 55% of diversion-eligible felony drug arrests in 2023 but only 50% of those enrolled in problem-solving courts. In suburban counties, Black people made up 47% of eligible arrests but only 31% of enrollments.

Researchers said some of the most restrictive exclusions remain in place. Most mental health courts still exclude people charged with violent felonies, despite prior research suggesting treatment for those populations can reduce reoffending. Across all four court models studied, people charged with a violent felony made up only 6% of 2023 enrollees.

Rempel said one persistent problem is “the continued stigmatizing and exclusion from treatment of people charged with violence.”

Treatment outcomes were mixed. One-year retention rates for participants ranged from 70% to 80%, while long-term graduation rates hovered around 50%. Most participants were placed in outpatient treatment, and researchers found little evidence of a major shift toward less restrictive treatment models over time.

The report also cited major weaknesses in the state’s data systems. Researchers said analyzing whether people participated in inpatient or outpatient programs after 2019 was “not feasible,” limiting efforts to fully evaluate treatment outcomes statewide.

Dana Kralstein, former senior research fellow at the Center for Justice Innovation, said, “Expanding access to treatment through the criminal justice system should be a priority, particularly in upstate communities with limited resources.”

Kralstein added that “there should be internal urgency to improve data collection such that the court system is better able to accurately identify those who are participants of each program, receiving each service.”

Overall, the report concludes New York has substantially reduced its reliance on incarceration for drug offenses and shown that punitive policies can be reversed. But it also makes clear that reducing prison populations alone does not eliminate racial inequity, unequal treatment access or the long-term damage inflicted on communities by decades of aggressive enforcement.

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