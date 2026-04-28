League Encourages All to Attend Elections Office Public Workshops 

The League of Women Voters of Yolo County encourages community members to attend the public Observation and Transparency Workshop and pre-election Logic and Accuracy Testing (LAT) demonstration offered by the Yolo County Elections Office on Thursday, April 30.

These demonstrations provide an opportunity for candidates, groups and individuals to learn what to expect during the June 2, Primary Election. Both will be held within the Elections Office at the Yolo County Administration Building located at 625 Court Street, Room B-05, Woodland, CA 95695. The workshop begins at 9:00 am and is followed by the LAT at 11:00 am.

The County Elections Office offers these public events to promote transparency in the elections process. They welcome visitors to observe. Interested parties are encouraged to RSVP to elections@yolocounty.org to attend.

The League believes that transparency and trust in free and fair elections is vital to supporting representative democracy. This a welcome public service that helps encourage informed and active participation in voting and increase confidence in election integrity.

The Yolo County League urges community members to attend these events to increase their confidence in how our county Elections Office will process ballots this June.

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