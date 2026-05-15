House Passes Divisive Justice Bills, Draws Fire from Reform Advocates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two separate federal criminal justice measures passed by the U.S. House this week have sparked sharply contrasting reactions from reform advocates and law enforcement organizations, underscoring growing national divisions over bail reform, federal oversight of policing, and the balance between local control and federal intervention.

The Bail Project condemned House passage of H.R. 5625 and H.R. 6260, arguing the legislation would undermine bail reform efforts, expand wealth-based detention, and expose charitable bail organizations to new criminal liability. At the same time, the Peace Officers Research Association of California praised House approval of H.R. 8365, known as the Monitor Accountability Act, calling it a major step toward reforming the federal police consent decree system.

According to The Bail Project, the two bail-related bills would “pressure states and local jurisdictions to rely more heavily on wealth-based detention, expand federal criminal liability for charitable organizations that provide free bail assistance, and create new mechanisms for federal interference in local policy decisions about public safety.”

“These bills are rooted in the false idea that wealth-based detention makes communities safer,” said Erin George, National Director of Policy at The Bail Project. “In reality, they undermine local decision-making that places safety at the center of pretrial determinations.”

The organization said H.R. 5625 would require the Department of Justice to maintain a public list of jurisdictions that permit release without cash bail in some cases. According to The Bail Project, the legislation could allow the federal government to create what it described as a “hit list” of jurisdictions potentially subject to restrictions on federal criminal justice grants such as Byrne JAG funding through Executive Order 14342.

The Bail Project argued the bill would divert federal resources away from violence prevention and evidence-based public safety programs and toward monitoring local bail policies.

“Holding public safety funding hostage to force one-size-fits-all bail policies is both dangerous and unconstitutional,” George said. “States and local communities are best positioned to determine what works for their public safety needs, and courts must be able to make individualized decisions based on actual risk — not access to money.”

The second measure, H.R. 6260, drew criticism from reform advocates because it would apply additional federal criminal liability to nonprofit groups and charitable bail funds that provide free bail assistance.

According to The Bail Project, the legislation would improperly apply insurance fraud statutes to organizations that post bail for individuals who cannot afford pretrial release.

“Charitable bail funds are not insurance companies,” George said. “These organizations do not sell products, charge premiums, or write commercial bonds. They provide humanitarian assistance to people a judge has already determined can safely return home while awaiting trial.”

The organization also warned the legislation could limit second-chance hiring practices because it would prohibit certain organizations from employing people with some criminal records. According to The Bail Project, formerly incarcerated staff members often help improve court appearance rates and provide supportive pretrial services.

The debate over the legislation comes amid broader national scrutiny of pretrial detention systems and the role of cash bail in the criminal legal system.

The Bail Project noted that more than 60 percent of people held in local jails nationally are detained pretrial, many because they cannot afford cash bail. The organization also cited studies showing that even short periods of pretrial incarceration increase the likelihood of future involvement with the criminal legal system.

The organization urged lawmakers to reject the bills and instead support “evidence-based public safety approaches that strengthen communities without relying on wealth-based detention.”

Meanwhile, law enforcement leaders celebrated House passage of H.R. 8365, the Monitor Accountability Act, which would place new restrictions and oversight requirements on federal police consent decrees and independent monitors overseeing law enforcement agencies.

PORAC (Peace Officers Research Association of California), one of the nation’s largest police organizations, said the legislation would bring “accountability, transparency and meaningful oversight reform to the federal police consent decree system.”

According to PORAC, the organization spent more than a year advocating for the reforms included in the legislation, including limitations on monitor fees, transparency requirements, restrictions on prolonged monitorships, public participation in monitor selection, and stronger judicial oversight of ongoing federal monitoring agreements.

“When cities hemorrhage officers, when response times collapse, when recruitment standards erode because a department needs warm bodies just to survive — all while unelected monitors collect millions, answer to no one, and call it oversight — something is fundamentally wrong with that system,” said PORAC President Brian R. Marvel. “We applaud Representative Biggs and look forward to carrying this fight into the Senate and finishing what we started.”

Federal consent decrees are court-enforced agreements typically imposed after Department of Justice investigations into unconstitutional policing practices. They often require police departments to implement reforms under the supervision of court-appointed monitors.

Critics of consent decrees, including some police organizations, have argued that prolonged federal oversight can strain local budgets and staffing while producing limited measurable improvements. Civil rights advocates, however, have historically defended consent decrees as one of the federal government’s strongest tools for addressing systemic police misconduct and unconstitutional policing practices.

PORAC stated it had worked directly with congressional judiciary committees and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon regarding concerns over the existing consent decree system.

According to the organization, the Civil Rights Division later moved to close several long-running consent decrees, which PORAC characterized as evidence of growing recognition that the current oversight system requires reform.

“PORAC didn’t wait for the next department to get trapped in a decade-long failed federal monitorship. We moved early, developed solutions, and helped drive the national reform agenda before the crisis reached the next community,” Marvel said.

PORAC also highlighted findings from its March 2026 report, “Evaluating Police Consent Decrees: From Compliance to Results,” which argued that many federal oversight agreements have become costly, open-ended systems focused more on procedural compliance than measurable public safety outcomes.

The organization stated that some jurisdictions operating under consent decrees spent hundreds of millions of dollars while simultaneously experiencing staffing declines, longer response times, and increases in violent crime.

Among the reforms included in H.R. 8365 are caps and transparency requirements for monitor compensation, limits on repeated monitor appointments, public notice requirements before appointments, judicial reassignment provisions after extended oversight periods, and additional hearings before monitorships can be extended or revised.

Marvel acknowledged that the legislation still faces obstacles in the Senate.

“This legislation still faces hurdles ahead, and PORAC remains committed to working with federal lawmakers to ensure these reforms are enacted into law,” Marvel said. “Accountability and constitutional policing matter deeply to our profession and the communities we serve. But oversight systems must also be transparent, outcome-driven, financially responsible and accountable to the public.”

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