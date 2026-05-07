(Updated with response) Davis Officials Condemn Antisemitic Messaging Displayed During May Day Event

DAVIS, Calif. — City of Davis officials issued a public statement this week condemning messaging displayed during a May 1 gathering in Central Park that they said appeared to support the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

According to the statement signed by Mayor Donna Neville and Vice Mayor Gloria Partida, individuals gathered in Central Park to recognize International Workers’ Day when “a group displayed a banner with a phrase and related messaging appearing to support or celebrate the horrific violence that occurred on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked and killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals in Gaza and Israel.”

City leaders said they wanted to “unequivocally condemn speech, rhetoric, or symbolism that promotes hatred, violence, or intimidation against any group of people.”

At the same time, the statement acknowledged constitutional protections for speech and assembly, noting, “we are acutely aware that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the right to free speech and peaceful expression, even when that speech may be hateful.”

The statement continued by asserting that community leaders still have a responsibility to respond publicly when speech undermines community values.

“Protecting speech does not require silence from community leaders when it undermines the values of safety, dignity, and mutual respect that define our community,” the statement read. “Words matter. Symbols matter. Expression in public places that appears to endorse violence or spread hatred has a real impact on members of our community, particularly those who feel targeted, intimidated, or unsafe because of their identity, faith, ethnicity, race, or background.”

The city officials concluded the statement by reaffirming opposition to antisemitism and hatred more broadly.

“As always, we reject antisemitism and all forms of hatred,” the statement said. “Our community is strongest when we stand together despite our differences. We can uphold free expression while standing firmly against speech that deepens fear, division, and hatred within our community.”

The statement was jointly signed by Neville and Partida on behalf of the City of Davis.

In a response to the city’s announcement, the Yolo Democratic Socialists of America said it was not responsible for the messaging referenced by city officials and sought to distinguish its own May Day activities from another gathering that took place in Central Park the same day.

The statement from Yolo DSA co-chairs Dillan Horton and Skyler Blakeslee said the organization had collaborated “with a number of labor organizations in the community” to hold “a May Day Rally & March advocating for the right to organize and bargain collectively.” The organization said labor rights and union solidarity were the focus of its event.

According to the statement, “Another May Day event was held at a different area of Central Park organized by another group. We had no part in the organizing of that event.” The organization added that “Labor rights are under attack across this country, that was the focus of the event we organized, & we will always stand in solidarity with organized labor.”

The Yolo DSA statement also addressed concerns surrounding antisemitism and political speech related to Israel and Palestine.

“While Yolo DSA, like many leftist organizations, is critical of the Israeli government and supportive of Palestinian rights, we are opposed to all forms of racism including antisemitism,” the statement read.

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