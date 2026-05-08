Op-ed | Questionable Village Farms Messaging about School Closures

As a Davis parent, I’m really uncomfortable with how Measure V (Village Farms) is being pitched in parent spaces.
We keep hearing: “We have to pass this or schools will close.” But:
– This is not a near‑term “save our schools” fix. Village Farms wouldn’t be built out and occupied until around 2035 at the earliest because they have to move roughly a million cubic yards of dirt to fill in a floodplain. Most of our kids won’t even be in the school district at that point. DJUSD is selling it as an answer to closures that are happening now, long before any of those homes exist. The idea that this would “save” Birch Lane and/or Patwin is unconvincing.
– Even the Davis Enterprise has published an article recently titled, “This won’t keep schools open,” saying the supposed enrollment bump from Village Farms is being oversold and that the schools issue should be handled separately.
– A Planning Commissioner has laid out his NO votes on Village Farms — this isn’t just a handful of NIMBYs; people inside the process have serious concerns.
– The project itself is 1,800 units with a product mix heavy on “small homes,” townhomes, and higher‑end units, not a ton of true, family‑sized, actually affordable 3–4 bedroom homes that would bring and keep middle‑class families here. On top of that, we’re talking major traffic, toxics, floodplain issues and big infrastructure bills.
– The developer is not responsible for building the affordable housing units — except possibly 100 affordable units in the last phase, in 10+ years, and only if the City doesn’t first build affordable units.
– The No on V flyer lays out what this really is: a huge 1,800‑unit subdivision in a FEMA flood hazard zone, with toxic contamination questions, massive traffic impacts, and big infrastructure costs the city (and ultimately taxpayers) will be stuck with.
So to me, Measure V is not a realistic, near‑term solution for keeping schools open. It’s a risky, developer‑driven project that’s being wrapped in “for the kids” branding to get parents to look past the fine print. I am hoping that Davis parents are analytical enough to detect the misleading claims in the “save the kids” branding, and not respond emotionally to the manipulative marketing.
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10 comments
Suit yourself. Vote against housing and see what happens to the schools.
Remember when the West Davis neighbors sued the university about campus housing south of Russell? As a result a bunch of faculty housing never got built and now there aren’t enough kids to sustain Patwin Elementary.
Two years after Covell Village failed at the ballot box two decades ago Valley Oak Elementary closed.
and yet, as a city, we somehow survived
A rather glib response considering how contentious it was at the time.
Maybe glib, but accurate.
Our local retail has mostly died. Downtown has lots of empty commercial space. Our roads are the worst in the County. Our sidewalks are breaking. Our school enrollment is in decline. Our city budget has a structural deficit. Lack of construction has made all these problems worse. Except for the property values of the “Progressive” boomers no good has come from our unwillingness to build homes.
Ron, you two comments above are contradicting each other. What is it about Our local retail has mostly died. Downtown has lots of empty commercial space. Our roads are the worst in the County. Our sidewalks are breaking. that matches up with a growing economy?
There are plenty of kids to sustain Patwin School. It is the only elementary school west of 113. The issue is that there are not enough kids to sustain schools nationwide. And here in Davis because we overbuilt our elementary school infrastructure in the late 1990s (and thankfully didn’t go forward with the planned additional schools at Nugget Fields and Grande) we do not have enough kids to fill the overabundance of infrastructure we built across the District.
In 2007 DJUSD’s demographer provided the School Board with a very clear declining enrollment forecast with graphs and tables. In that packet was also a table listing each of the elementary schools with their grade by grade capacity compared to how that capacity was being used. The story that table told was that all the elementary schools were being under utilized … and the projected declining enrollment was only going to make that underutilization worse!
That was in 2007, and the School Board did nothing in the intervening 19 years to be honest with the community and proactively address that underutilization.
What is that expression about Nero?
Except for the part about Patwin having enough students you were doing well until your conclusion. The school district did all they could, loading up our schools with inter-district transfers, in those 19 years. With student enrollment declining nationally the inter-district transfers aren’t enrolling as much as in the past.
At Patwin they are down classrooms at the lower grades that translate to classrooms across the school as they advance to higher grade levels. Even if you re-draw the lines, DJUSD is likely going to be forced to close schools. To counteract that decline additional housing may offset some of that decline. That decline is self inflicted and Davis’ continued resistance to new housing has exacerbated that decline.
You may think there is some sort of cabal between the school district and developers but what you are facing is the reality that not building housing in a growing economy has starved our local schools of students.
Ron, are you blind? The economy in Davis is not growing. It is shrinking. The vacancy rate of commercial properties in Davis is at an all time high. The Cannery Marketplace continues to be a figment of imagination. UCD enrollment is growing, but the number of employees per student is shrinking, so employment on the campus is flat.
Davis has arguably abdicated its ability to call itself a university town. The number of Davis residents working in intellectual capital creating jobs is half of what it was 20-25 years ago. Key intellectual capital creating businesses in Davis have left town, and they have not been replaced, so the impact of intellectual capital creating businesses in Davis has decreased. All that is important because the core competency of a university town is intellectual capital creation.
We have become a food and beverages services town where the customers just happen to be students … and residents of our bedroom community where the vast majority of jobs holders commute to their work in places outside the City Limits.