Davis PrideFest Kicks Off Month Amid National LGBTQ+ Rights Challenges

DAVIS, Calif. — The 12th annual Davis Pride celebration will bring a month of events to the community, including PrideFest, a run and walk for equality, a community rally, trivia and the annual comedy night, organizers announced this week.

The monthlong celebration begins with PrideFest on Saturday, June 6, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Civic Center Park behind Davis City Hall at Sixth and B streets. Organizers said the family-friendly event will feature a music festival, community vendors, food trucks, drinks and a drag revue.

“At a time when nationwide we’re seeing attacks on LGBTQ+ rights and organizations turning their back on Pride events, we are proud to offer a community-driven event supported by local artists, businesses, and volunteers,” said Sandré Henriquez Nelson, director of Pride Events for the Davis Phoenix Coalition.

The music lineup will feature Sacramento-based cover band Total Recall, which performs rock music from the 1990s and 2000s, alongside local favorite Bamba Fried Rice, a nine-member band that performs Latin music genres ranging from salsa to ska.

Returning performers include the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus, Davis-based community band Noise Violation and the rap group Matthew Balling and Friends. The Q-Rated Dance Company and Yolo Line Dance also are scheduled to perform. Organizers said the drag revue featuring local queens and kings will close out the evening.

A full entertainment schedule is available at Davis Pride Entertainment Schedule

PrideFest also will feature activity zones for children, teens and seniors, along with booths hosted by local artisans and nonprofit organizations. Organizers said the event is free to attend, although donations are encouraged.

Earlier that day, the 12th annual Davis Pride Run/Walk for Equality will begin at 8 a.m. at 500 First St. Organizers said the event, which helped launch Davis Pride, includes a 5K and a 1-mile run and walk along the Davis greenbelts beginning near the UC Davis Arboretum shovel arch.

Registration fees for the run are $40 before May 24, $45 from May 25 through June 5 and $50 on race day. Additional information is available at Davis Pride Run/Walk for Equality

Prior to PrideFest, organizers also will host a rally and march called “Pride Is a Protest!” from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. June 6 at the Solidarity Stage in Central Park at Fourth and C streets. The event will conclude with a march to Civic Center Park to officially begin PrideFest.

“Pride is a Protest is a community gathering event to offer all positive and supportive members a space in solidarity for the rights of all our LGBTQ+ community,” Henriquez Nelson said.

Later in the month, the third annual Davis Pride Comedy Night will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Stonegate Country Club, 919 Lake Blvd.

Presented by Comedians on the Go, the event will be hosted by Sacramento and San Francisco-based drag performer and stand-up comedian Suzette Veneti. The lineup also includes headliner Scott Capurro and featured comedians Shannon Murphy and Marcus Williams.

DJ Wet Weather will perform during a happy hour reception beginning at 6 p.m. before the comedy show starts at 7 p.m. Organizers noted the event is limited to attendees 18 and older because of mature content.

Comedy Night tickets are priced at $50 through June 7, $60 from June 8 through June 25 and $70 on the day of the event. More information and ticket purchases are available at Davis Pride Comedy Night

Organizers said additional information about Davis Pride events, sponsorships and volunteer opportunities can be found at Davis Pride Official Website or through Davis Pride’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

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