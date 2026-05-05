Letter: Former Deputy Police Chief Endorses Diane Ortiz for Superior Court Judge

Diane Ortiz – courtesy photo

As a former Deputy Police Chief for the City of Woodland, I had a front-row seat to the leadership required to keep our community safe, protect our victims, and ensure justice is fair and balanced. While I now reside in Sacramento County and cannot personally cast a ballot in this election, I feel a professional obligation to tell Yolo County voters why Diane Ortiz is the only choice for Superior Court Judge.

I worked alongside Diane for years on our data-driven intervention programs. We targeted the habitual offenders who utilized a disproportionate amount of community resources, and I watched Diane use her role as a prosecutor to find smart, effective solutions. We also used this data to explore racial disparities and find an alternative less punitive pathway for appropriate individuals who didn’t pose a public safety risk. She doesn’t just see case files; she sees the data, she sees the individuals, and the “why” behind crime trends.

Diane also spent countless evenings and weekends working to build trust in the community. She was my consistent partner for National Night Out and various youth events. In the heat of the summer, she was there on the pavement, building relationships with Woodland families. I saw a dedication to our youth that you simply cannot teach.

Even though I am across the county line, I care deeply about the integrity of the Yolo County bench. Diane Ortiz has the legal grit and the community heart to serve Woodland with distinction. I strongly urge my former neighbors and colleagues to vote for Diane Ortiz for judge.

Anthony Cucchi

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