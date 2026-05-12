Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 330: How Court Debt Entrenches Poverty and Punishment

On Episode 330 of the Everyday Injustice podcast, host David Greenwald examines one of the most overlooked yet devastating aspects of the criminal legal system: the widespread use of fines and fees as a mechanism of punishment and revenue generation. Joined by Joanna Weiss and Priya Sarthy-Jones of the Fines and Fees Justice Center along with Tiffany Shaw of JusticeLink, the discussion explores how court-imposed debt traps millions of Americans in cycles of poverty, instability and repeated contact with the justice system.

The episode highlights the distinction between punitive fines and the growing array of fees imposed simply for interacting with the legal system. The guests explain how people can be charged for public defenders, probation appointments, incarceration and other mandatory services, effectively transforming the justice system into a system financed on the backs of poor people. Weiss argues that while some monetary penalties may be appropriate if proportionate, fees themselves have “no place in the justice system,” particularly because they disproportionately burden low-income communities and communities of color.

Much of the conversation centers on the real-world consequences of court debt. Shaw shares her own experience navigating incarceration, probation and thousands of dollars in fines and fees while struggling to maintain housing, employment and basic stability. The guests describe how driver’s license suspensions for unpaid debt often create a downward spiral in which people lose employment opportunities, continue driving out of necessity and face additional criminal charges simply because they cannot afford to pay. According to the discussion, reforms advanced by the Fines and Fees Justice Center have already generated at least $37.5 billion in relief nationwide, though the speakers argue the true economic and human costs remain far greater.

Throughout the episode, the panel argues that the current system undermines public safety rather than promoting accountability. Research discussed during the interview suggests that unaffordable fines and fees are associated with higher recidivism rates and deeper economic insecurity, while reforms eliminating debt-based driver’s license suspensions and justice system fees have broad bipartisan support across the country. Greenwald closes the episode by emphasizing that meaningful accountability should help people rebuild their lives rather than permanently trapping them in debt and instability.

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