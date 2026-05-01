Oakland Workers, Labor Leaders Rally at City Hall Ahead of May Day, Demand Stronger Protections

OAKLAND, Calif. — Workers, labor leaders, community organizations and elected officials gathered Wednesday at Oakland City Hall to highlight what they described as the unfair treatment of workers during the “Oakland Is a Worker Town” press conference.

The “powerful public demonstration” was held just days before International Workers’ Day on May 1, bringing together “laborers, airport workers, hotel workers, care workers, educators, and service workers.”

By coming together, participants said they were able to “uplift the power of organizing and demand stronger protections, enforcement, and investment in Oakland’s working class.”

The rally highlighted the “importance of worker organizing in winning key protections” and called for “continued investment in enforcement and worker education to ensure those protections are realized in practice.”

The workers were “convened by a broad coalition.” These organizations include East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy (EBASE), Street Level Health Project, Centro Legal de La Raza, Chinese Progressive Association, SEIU-USWW, UNITE HERE Local 2, Oakland Education Association, SEIU 1021, Black Workers United, Mujeres Unidas y Activas, All of Us or None and others.

During the press conference, “the victories and ongoing struggles facing workers across the city” were highlighted. Saabir Lockett, deputy director of civic engagement at EBASE, stated that they are “continuing the fight to ensure every worker is treated with dignity and respect.”

He mentioned that “workers are the heart and backbone of this city: teachers, hotel workers, airport workers, care workers, day laborers, retail workers, bus drivers, construction workers, and so many more.”

He asserted that “Oakland runs because workers make it run.”

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee “joined workers on the steps of City Hall, standing alongside labor leaders and frontline workers in a visible show of support for worker justice.”

She stated that Oakland has made important progress “by passing strong labor protections.” However, “passing laws is not enough.”

Lee encouraged that “laws are enforced so that no worker is subjected to wage theft, unsafe conditions, or exploitation.”

“Workers deserve not just rights on paper, but justice in practice,” according to Lee.

At the conference, workers also spoke out “about the realities they face on the job.” This includes “wage theft, unsafe working conditions, and ongoing efforts to organize for better pay and protections.”

Wheelchair attendant and passenger service agent at Oakland Airport and member of SEIU-USWW, Luke Allen, said that every day workers “show up to care for this city and the people moving through it, but too often that care is not returned to (them).”

Allen spoke for workers, stating they are “demanding respect, fair wages, and safe working conditions because (their) labor makes this city function.”

Mario Pina, a day laborer and member of Street Level Health Project, said that it is workers “who keep this city running, often without recognition or protection.” Workers face “unstable work, low wages, and constant uncertainty, yet (they) continue to show up and contribute every day.”

Pina talked about the rights that workers deserve, such as “safety, dignity, and the resources to live full healthy lives.”

Organizers said they recognize that “Oakland has been a leader in passing progressive labor protections.” Some of these protections include “minimum wage increases, paid sick leave, and enforcement mechanisms.”

Although these protections are in place, many workers “still face violations of those rights.”

Workers gathered to celebrate “worker power and a call to action.” By doing so, they reinforced that “Oakland’s future depends on valuing and protecting the people who keep the city running.”

Overall, the “Oakland Is a Worker Town” press conference demonstrated that “workers are the backbone of Oakland’s economy, culture, and future,” and should therefore receive better treatment.

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