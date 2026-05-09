DJUSD Schools to Implement ‘Away for the Day’ Mobile Device Policy

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By Vanguard Staff

DJUSD Board of Education voted Thursday to move toward stricter campus-wide restrictions on student cell phone use, approving an “Away for the Day” mobile device policy for elementary and junior high schools beginning in the 2026-27 school year and signaling plans to extend similar restrictions to high schools.

The policy changes come after California enacted the Phone-Free Schools Act in October 2024, requiring school districts to establish limitations on mobile devices.

The Board has held multiple discussions over the past year about how to revise district policy in response to the new state law and growing concerns about student cellphone use.

At last week’s board meeting, district staff presented feedback gathered from certificated staff, administrators, parents and students regarding possible changes to the district’s mobile device policy for the upcoming school year.

District officials said the discussion included concerns about the “negative impacts of cell phone use by adolescents,” particularly social media addiction and classroom disruptions.

In the first of two votes, the board unanimously approved an “Away for the Day” policy for elementary schools — continuing the district’s existing practice — and expanded the policy for junior high campuses to include lunchtime beginning in 2026-27.

In a second vote, the board approved a policy change aimed at removing mobile device use from high school campuses and directed district staff to return June 4 with a detailed implementation plan before finalizing the policy.

Board President Hiram Jackson said the policy would simplify expectations for staff and students.

“I think ‘Away for the Day’ simplifies the policy and communication…one clear policy takes the burden off the teaching staff,” Jackson stated.

Trustee Elizabeth Moon added that the discussion involved more than just cell phones.

“We are talking today about cell phones; we are talking about smart watches; we are talking about Google glasses; we are talking about air pods and all the pieces on the human being,” Moon said.

Moon also advocated what the district described as a “three-pronged approach” that would include educating students about the reasoning behind the policy, helping parents create more independence for students and encouraging cooperation among students, staff and families.

District officials said they will spend the coming weeks working with high school leadership and staff to develop an implementation plan intended to reduce the burden currently placed on teachers, campus safety supervisors and other site staff responsible for enforcing mobile device rules.

Superintendent Matt Best stressed the importance of staff participation in the process.

“We need to have that conversation with staff. Because having that time to create buy-in to build consensus among staff is going to go a long way,” Best stated.

Best also called for a broader community education effort involving parents and outside organizations.

According to the district, Best said DJUSD should explore partnerships with family-focused professional organizations to help educate parents and community members about the policy changes and concerns surrounding student mobile device use.

The board is scheduled to revisit the issue June 4, when district staff are expected to present a final implementation plan for high schools. The district said the goal is to begin rolling out the new policy in fall 2026.

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