Letter | The Right Choice for Yolo County Judge Is Ryan Davis!

Ryan Davis

In our current social political reality the need for judges who can be independent, free from undue influence, and possess integrity has never been more crucial. Ryan Davis is the candidate that unquestionably embodies these values.

His diverse work experience as a Commissioner, a State Public defender handling direct appeals in the California Supreme Court, and his work as a Professor teaching law at UC Berkeley and UC Davis, make Ryan a clear standout.

Unlike his opponent, Ryan was raised and lives in Yolo county. He has a deep respect for Yolo county values and knows the community well. Our courts can be very intimidating places and decisions are made daily that change people’s lives. This reality calls for a candidate like Ryan, who is committed to administering the law with respect, integrity, and justice.

Ryan’s endorsements include judges, trusted community electeds, and long standing community leaders, including many long trusted leaders of the Latino community. Ryan’s associations are a comprehensive and diverse alliance of responsible and dedicated public servants.

Ryan’s opponent has chosen to associate herself with some key supporters and campaign operatives who have used deceptive tactics and misleading campaign strategies, which I experienced first hand as a trustee while trying to pass a school bond. Another key supporter of his opponent has consistently propagated the myth of election fraud. These are factors that I personally, in good conscience, simply cannot ignore or support. Judgment is immensely critical to success as a judge. In this respect, Ryan’s supporters, campaign staff, and his associations all clearly demonstrate that Ryan has the overall wisdom to make responsible decisions.

Dr. King reminds us that in taking public positions; “Cowardice asks, is it safe? Expediency asks, is it politic? Vanity asks the question, is it popular? But conscience asks the question, is it right?” I believe in supporting Ryan Davis that I must not choose him because it is safe, politic, or popular, but because it is the right thing to do.

I have reached the conclusion that Ryan is the most experienced, most prepared, and the candidate that all of Yolo County would be best served by. Ryan Davis is the right choice for Yolo County Superior Court Judge.

Noel Rodriguez is a WJUSD Trustee

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