“Don’t bother me, I’m watching the game.”

This used to be the universal male excuse for total disengagement from the household. From emotional labor. From parenting. From reality.

The shift we need is simple.

“Don’t bother me, I’m playing with my kids.” Or “Don’t bother me, I’m organizing my community.” A simple shift from passive consumption to active engagement. But we haven’t shifted. We’ve sunk deeper.

Sports fandom isn’t just entertainment anymore.

It’s Cocomelon for adults… Bright colors. Loud noises. Zero intellectual nutritional value. Total emotional paralysis without the self-awareness to realize you’re staring at a screen while your life passes you by.

Since 2000, taxpayers have spent over $30 billion subsidizing professional sports stadiums. The average NFL stadium costs over $1 billion. Taxpayers fund the majority. The owner keeps the profits. Every dollar spent making a billionaire’s stadium nicer is a dollar not spent keeping a school open. Every tax break for a sports franchise is a program cut for everyone else. The opportunity cost is staggering. Housing. Schools. Healthcare. Infrastructure. All of it sacrificed on the altar of the made-up game. And the personal cost is just as bad. Season tickets. Merchandise. Cable packages. The average sports fan spends thousands per year on entertainment while complaining they can’t afford groceries. They fund the millionaires and billionaires who play the “game” and own the team, and then they vote against their own economic interests because the team logo is more real to them than their bank account.

Sports function as emotional regulation for men who aren’t allowed to feel anywhere else. Men who can’t cry at funerals will weep when their team loses. They’ll scream. They’ll hug male strangers. They’ll express genuine, raw emotion.

But only for a game.

BIRGing. Basking in Reflected Glory. “We won.” No, you didn’t. You watched. You consumed. You sat on a couch and ate chips while men in uniforms did something. The identity theft of fandom. People who define themselves by their team instead of by their actions. Sports as tribalism without stakes. You get the belonging without the risk. You get the identity without the work. You get the “us versus them” without having to actually fight for anything real. You’ll paint your face for the Eagles, but you won’t show up to a school board meeting. You’ll memorize stats for fantasy football, but you can’t name your city council representative. The fandom replaces the civic and parental duty.

Sports are the only acceptable male emotional expression in our culture. Men can scream, cry, hug strangers, and express genuine emotion at a game. But they can’t do it anywhere else. The culture forbids it. So they funnel all their emotional energy into the made-up game. The fandom replaces actual emotional processing. You feel something, but it’s about a game, not your life. You grieve, but it’s about a loss on a field, not a loss in your family. You celebrate, but it’s about a trophy, not a triumph. This isn’t healthy. This is a symptom of emotional stunting. A culture that forces men to outsource their feelings to a scoreboard is a broken culture.

And then there’s the trans panic. The same men who spend 16 hours on a Sunday watching football suddenly care deeply about the sanctity of women’s sports. They don’t care about women’s sports. They care about policing who counts as a woman because they’re terrified of being attracted to someone with a penis and then being called gay by other men.

The “fairness” argument is a lie. They don’t care about fairness in any other context. They don’t care about the fairness of poverty. The fairness of systemic racism. The fairness of a rigged economy. They care about “fairness” when it lets them exclude trans people. They can’t name five players in the WNBA. They don’t watch women’s sports. They don’t fund women’s sports. They don’t advocate for equal pay for female athletes. But the second a trans woman wants to play, they’re the guardians of the game. The real fear isn’t about the game. It’s about their own desire. The trans woman threatens them not because she exists, but because she exposes the fragility of their sexuality. They might find her attractive. And if they find her attractive, what does that make them? The question terrifies them. So they erase the question by erasing the woman. The made-up game becomes the battlefield for real human rights. The Cocomelon becomes the crucible for bigotry. And the people who treat it as life-or-death are the ones who have nothing else.

“But it brings families together.” “It’s parent-child bonding.” Parents and children can bond over anything. A protest sign for a cause, any cause. A garden. A book. A walk. A conversation. Building something. Fixing something. Learning something. The bonding over sports is the lowest common denominator. It’s the easiest, laziest form of connection. You sit on a couch and stare at the same screen. You don’t have to talk. You don’t have to engage. You just have to be in the same room, consuming the same product. This isn’t bonding. It’s co-consumption. And it teaches kids that the most important thing in life is watching other people do things while you do nothing.

The time spent watching games could be spent building something. Learning something. Changing something. The emotional energy invested in fandom could be invested in community. In politics. In each other. The money spent on tickets and merch could be spent on mutual aid. On direct action. On making your actual community better. The shift from “Don’t bother me, I’m watching the game” to “Don’t bother me, I’m playing with my kids” is a shift from passive consumption to active engagement. From distraction to connection. From nothing to something.

The focus is wrong. The focus is evil. Not because sports themselves are evil. But because the obsession, the money, the tribalism, the distraction from real problems, the bigotry when the made-up game is challenged, all of it. The focus is on the wrong thing. The distraction is the point. A population distracted by the circus maximus, is a population that won’t organize. A population emotionally invested in a scoreboard, is a population that won’t invest in its own liberation.

They want you watching.

They don’t want you thinking.

They want you cheering.

They don’t want you protesting.

They want you buying… They don’t want you building…

Put down the remote. Pick up your kid. Pick up a sign. Pick up a tool. Pick up a book. Pick up anything except the distraction they’re selling you. The game is fixed.

The only way to win is to stop watching and to start fighting.

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