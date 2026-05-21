Alpha Males on Their Knees

The man who screams about dominance is begging to submit. The man who preaches freedom is desperate for a leash. The man who worships strength is looking for a master.

Every accusation is an admission. Every performance is a plea. Every projection is a confession.

The jaw. The posture. The voice that drops two octaves when another man enters the room. The man who tells you he’s alpha. The man who tells you he’s in charge. The man who tells you he answers to no one. The man who has to tell you. The man who needs you to believe it. The man who needs you.

Because the performance requires an audience. The dominance requires a witness. The alpha needs a pack. The man who doesn’t need you doesn’t perform for you.

Watch what they do. Not what they say.

Trump. Putin. Orban. The strongmen for whom they fall to their knees. The dictators they deep-throat on camera. The men who scream about freedom while crawling toward authority. The man who calls himself alpha while another man holds his leash.

The military. The police. The chain of command. The uniform. The salute. The desire to be told. The desire to surrender agency. The desire to be owned.

The church. The pastor. The priest. The God who demands obedience. The theology that demands submission. “God’s will.” “God’s plan.” The relief of not choosing. The pleasure of surrender. The man who screams about freedom while submitting to a deity who will burn him for disobedience.

The corporation. The boss. The CEO. The man who preaches self-reliance while taking orders for 40 hours a week. The man who calls himself a capitalist while asking permission to piss. The man whose healthcare, whose retirement, whose family’s survival are all controlled by the company store. The economic cuck. The man who gets fucked by the system and thanks the system for the privilege. The man who defends the wealth of people who would never let him in their house. The man who protects the profit of people who profit from his submission.

The gun. The fantasy of force. The eroticization of power. The weapon that makes you feel dominant while you submit to the manufacturer, the NRA, the political party that tells you what to fear. The gun is the pacifier. The NRA is the daddy.

This isn’t new. The Brownshirts. The Blackshirts. The men who submitted to Hitler, Mussolini, Franco. The stadium full of men in matching uniforms. The arms raised in unison. The voices chanting in unison. The individual erased. The self-surrendered. The man in the crowd who feels strong because he has given himself to something stronger.

Different uniform. Different flag. Same man on his knees.

The media…

The right-wing ecosystem that tells them what to fear, what to hate, what to believe. When to wipe. The man who screams about the “liberal media” while submitting to the conservative media that tells him exactly what to believe. The daddy who tells you what to think. The strongman who doesn’t ask you to think. He asks you to listen. He asks you to obey. He asks you to submit. And the audience submits. Every night… By the millions.

The algorithm. The feed. The machine that learns what you fear and feeds you more of it. The machine that learns what you desire and reflects it back as outrage. The media ecosystem that profits from your submission. The man who calls himself alpha while being programmed by an algorithm.

The manosphere. The incel forums. The red pill spaces. The pickup artist community. The men who pay other men to tell them how to be dominant. The man who pays another man to teach him how to be an alpha is a man who is submitting to another man’s authority. The student submits to the guru. The beta submits to the alpha.

The man who wants to be on top, pays to be on the bottom.

The cuckold obsession. The man who screams about “cucks” is the man who is obsessed with the idea of being replaced, being dominated, being made submissive. The fear of being a cuck is the fear of being what he secretly wants to be. The accusation is the fantasy. Disproportionately searched in conservative states. The states that vote for “traditional values” are the states that search for the porn that violates those values. The states that preach dominance are the states that search for submission. The browser history doesn’t lie. The man who screams about cucks is the man who is searching for cuck porn.

The racial dimension. The “cuck” insult is almost always racialized. The Black man who replaces the white man. The fear of the Black body. The fear of the Black penis. The fear of being dominated by the man he’s been taught is inferior. The racism and the sexual desire twisted together. The hierarchy he’s submitted to tells him he’s superior. The fantasy he searches for tells him he’s not.

The toe tapping. The bathroom stall. The airport men’s room. The coded language of desire. The tap tap tap under the partition. The foot sliding closer. The hand reaching under. The man who voted against gay marriage seeking gay sex in a public bathroom.

Larry Craig: Republican senator. Anti-gay voting record. Arrested for tapping his foot in a bathroom stall. The “wide stance” defense. The man who publicly condemned what he privately sought.

Ted Haggard: Evangelical pastor. Preached against homosexuality. Had a three-year relationship with a male escort. Bought methamphetamine from him. The pastor who told his congregation that gay people were going to hell was going to heaven in a hotel room with a man he paid for sex.

George Rekers: Anti-gay activist. Expert witness against gay adoption. Caught returning from a European vacation with a male escort he found on Rentboy.com. The man who testified that gay people shouldn’t be allowed to raise children was raising his own erection with a man he hired.

The bathroom stall is the perfect metaphor.

The closet.

The place where desire goes when it can’t be named. The place where the public-self and the private-self meet in the dark. The place where the projection becomes the confession.

And the projection becomes policy. Over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2023 alone, the majority targeting trans people. The men who write them. The men who sponsor them. The men who vote for them. The legislation that polishes the performance of dominance while the desire for submission festers underneath. The bill that says trans people can’t exist in public is the bill written by the man who can’t admit what he desires in private.

The anti-woman bills. The abortion bans. The contraception restrictions. The forced birth legislation. The men who demand women submit to the state while simultaneously submitting to the church.

The men who legislate control over women’s bodies because they can’t control their own.

The book bans. The curriculum restrictions. The “anti-woke” legislation. The men who ban the books that might help them understand themselves. The men who ban the words that might name their desire. The men who ban the ideas that might free them from their shame. The censorship is the self-censorship projected outward. The ban is the confession.

The gap between the public performance and the private submission. The gap between what they say and what they do. The gap between what they demand and what they desire.

The hypocrisy isn’t accidental. The hypocrisy is structural. The hypocrisy is the system. The man who performs dominance in public and submits in private isn’t a contradiction. He is the product. The system that tells him to be dominant also tells him to submit. The system that tells him to be free also tells him to obey. The system that tells him to be strong also tells him to kneel…

And the damage inflicted upon everyone else while they are fighting their own desires. The bodies they leave behind. The families they destroy. The communities they terrorize.

The trans panic. The man who beats the trans woman because he was attracted to her. The desire he can’t accept becomes the violence he can’t control. The blood on his hands is the blood of the person who made him feel something he wasn’t allowed to feel.

The homophobia. The man who beats the gay man because the gay man represents the desire he can’t name. The blood on the floor of the Pulse nightclub. The blood on the floor of every gay bar that’s ever been raided. The blood on the hands of every politician who voted against protections for the people they secretly wanted.

The misogyny. The man who demands women submit to him because he can’t accept his own desire to submit. The man who beats his wife because she asked him to do the dishes and the request made him feel small. The man who rapes because he needs to prove he’s in control. The man who kills because she left and the loss of control was just unbearable.

The racism. The white man who needs Black men to be inferior because if they’re not, then the hierarchy he’s submitted to is a lie. The blood on the streets of every lynching. The blood on the floor of every church shooting. The blood of the people who had to die so the hierarchy could live.

The self-destruction. The substance abuse. The alcoholism. The opioid crisis. The suicide. The men who kill themselves because they can’t live with the desire they are told is sin. The men who drink themselves to death because the only way to feel something is to numb everything. The men who eat their guns because the hierarchy they submitted to told them that asking for help was weakness.

The children. The sons raised by men who can’t show emotion. The sons taught that dominance is the only acceptable expression of power. The sons who learn to suppress their own desires because their fathers suppressed theirs. The daughters raised by men who demand submission. The daughters who learn that their purpose is to serve. The daughters who become the next generation of women who are beaten, raped, and killed by men who were never allowed to be anything but dominant. The cycle continues. The blood multiplies.

This isn’t just psychology. This is politics. This is how they vote. This is who they vote for. This is why they vote against their own interests. They don’t want freedom. They want a strongman. They don’t want democracy. They want order. They don’t want equality. They want hierarchy. They want someone to tell them what to do. They want someone to tell them who they are. They want someone to tell them what to believe.

The strongman doesn’t rise to power despite the desire for submission. The strongman rises to power because of it.

The authoritarian leader doesn’t exploit the desire for domination.

The authoritarian leader fulfills it.

“Not all men.” No, but enough. And the ones who aren’t still benefit from the system that produces the ones who are.

“This is just psychology.” Psychology is politics. The personal is political. The desire is the vote. The shame is the policy. The repression is the legislation.

“This is just human nature.” It’s not human nature to submit to a strongman. It’s human nature to cooperate. It’s human nature to care. The desire for submission is produced by a system that rewards it.

“You’re reading too much into it.” The browser history doesn’t lie. The search data doesn’t lie. The arrest records don’t lie. The voting records don’t lie. The bodies don’t lie. The blood doesn’t lie.

Those knees don’t lie.

The system that rewards this psychology. The system that punishes deviation. The system that creates the desire and then sells the cure. The church that tells you you’re broken and then offers you salvation. The party that tells you you’re under attack and then offers you protection. The culture that tells you you’re weak and then offers you a strongman. The system that profits from your shame. The system that profits from your fear. The system that profits from your submission.

The very men who scream about dominance are the ones most desperate to submit. The very men who preach freedom are the ones most desperate for authority. The very men who worship strength are the ones most desperate for a strongman.

The accusation is the admission. The hypocrisy is the revelation. The projection is the confession.

And the knees are already on the floor.

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