Child Care Advocates Demand Public Funding, Living Wages Amid Industry Crisis

OAKLAND, Calif. — Child care providers, parents, labor organizers and advocates across the Bay Area rallied this week as part of the nationwide “Day Without Child Care” campaign, calling for universal child care, higher wages for providers and stronger protections against the growing role of private enterprise in the industry.

As part of the Bay Area iteration of the national campaign, local organizing group Parent Voices Oakland joined Community Change Action to draw attention to what organizers described as a growing crisis in child care affordability, accessibility and working conditions for providers.

Community Change Action said demonstrations are organized annually to highlight the indispensable role child care workers play in the economy while also emphasizing the ongoing economic hardship faced by providers and parents alike. Organizers said child care remains one of the most expensive costs for families, while providers continue to receive poverty-level pay.

Speaking about the state of child care, organizers and speakers at Bay Area demonstrations said providers — who are predominantly women and women of color — continue performing essential labor without adequate compensation.

A study conducted by the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at the University of California, Berkeley, concluded that early childhood educators in California experience poverty-level earnings and economic insecurity despite living in one of the nation’s most expensive regions. The organization has long highlighted disparities in salaries and benefits between child care educators and elementary school teachers.

Demonstrators also criticized what they described as increasing corporate and private equity influence in child care systems across the country. In an article published by The Economist, private equity firms were described as making increasing investments in child care chains, leading to restructuring in the industry centered on profits.

Bay Area organizers argued that a growing private-sector presence could endanger the interests of educators, families and children by prioritizing profits over care. Several speakers pointed to rising tuition costs and low provider wages as evidence that the current market-based child care system is failing both families and providers.

The demonstrations occurred amid an ongoing national debate over child care funding, assistance programs and related policy issues.

Critics expressed concern over recent regulatory changes to the Child Care and Development Fund, the federal program responsible for subsidizing child care costs for low-income households. Specifically, critics objected to a newly issued federal regulation rescinding several rules that had limited family co-payments and strengthened protections for providers.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the rule was adopted to “restore flexibility” to state agencies providing child care services. Critics, however, argued that the regulatory changes could harm families while increasing financial pressure on providers.

In the agency’s final rule, commenters noted that removing restrictions could lead to higher costs for parents and unstable finances for providers. Organizers also warned that eliminating regulations could jeopardize providers whose finances depend on enrollment-based funding and related support measures.

Still, organizers behind the national Day Without Child Care campaign emphasized that child care is not only a family issue but also a workplace and economic issue.

Community Change Action estimated that child care instability costs the economy billions of dollars annually by limiting parents’ ability to participate consistently in the workforce.

As a result, organizers with the national campaign are advocating for the adoption of a new “universal child care system” that would include public funding, broader access and living wages for providers.

Organizers also argued that policymaking surrounding child care must account for race and gender equity because the workforce is predominantly female and largely made up of Black and Hispanic women.

In California, Parent Voices and affiliated organizations have campaigned for child care legislation and expanded investments for years. The organization has hosted rallies, supported legislation and advocated for increased child care funding and greater support for working parents.

Organizers said the annual “Day Without Child Care” campaign is intended to pressure policymakers into recognizing child care as essential public infrastructure. Supporters warned that providers will continue leaving the profession because of low wages and insufficient public investment if conditions do not improve.

Meanwhile, organizers said they expect additional nationwide protests until universal child care legislation is enacted.

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