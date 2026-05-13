NYC Budget Prioritizes Social Services, Defying Punitive Justice

Zohran Mamdani – NY Mayor

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Vera Institute of Justice released a statement praising New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Fiscal Year 2027 executive budget, arguing the proposal prioritizes investments in community safety, housing and social services instead of expanding punitive approaches within the criminal justice system.

According to the statement published by the Vera Institute of Justice, the proposed budget demonstrates a shift toward policies focused on prevention, public health and long-term community stability. The organization praised the administration for its continued investments in programs designed to reduce incarceration and strengthen support systems for vulnerable communities.

The statement points out that budget decisions directly impact the outcomes of public safety programs. According to Vera, investments in housing, health care, education and community-based services are more effective in addressing the root causes of violence and instability than relying solely on punitive enforcement strategies.

The organization specifically highlighted funding priorities for mental health services, housing support and alternatives to incarceration. Vera argued these actions may help reduce contact with the criminal justice system while improving long-term outcomes for incarcerated people and families.

The statement also praised the administration’s continued focus on reducing incarceration and limiting the use of jails. According to Vera, investments focused on community-based programs and diversion initiatives can help address public safety concerns without increasing reliance on detention centers and incarceration.

Mayor Mamdani’s executive budget comes amid ongoing debates surrounding affordability, public safety and how the city’s resources should be allocated. The administration has previously stated its budget priorities are intended to address economic inequality and strengthen support for New York’s working class.

According to the Vera Institute, community investments are critical to creating safer neighborhoods and reducing harm over the long term. The organization argued public safety should not be measured through arrest or incarceration rates. Instead, it said safety should be measured through access to stable housing, health care and economic opportunity.

The statement also noted that many communities disproportionately impacted by incarceration also face barriers such as poverty, housing instability and limited access to basic resources. Vera argued addressing these conditions through budget investments may help reduce involvement with the criminal justice system.

The organization also expressed concerns about overreliance on punitive measures, arguing incarceration alone does not address the underlying social and economic issues that contribute to instability and violence. According to the statement, investments in prevention and support services may provide more sustainable long-term solutions.

The Vera Institute also framed the executive budget within broader national discussions about criminal justice reform and public safety policy. The organization noted many cities across the country continue to debate how resources should be distributed between policing, incarceration and community-based programs.

Supporters of the budget argue that prioritizing investments in social services and alternatives to incarceration can improve public safety while reducing the harms associated with detention and criminalization. Critics of similar approaches have argued reducing punitive measures could weaken enforcement efforts, though Vera’s statement maintained that community investment and public safety are interconnected.

The organization stated New York City’s budget decisions could influence broader conversations about criminal justice reform and public investment strategies in other jurisdictions. According to Vera, the proposed budget demonstrates a clear effort to address public safety concerns through long-term community support rather than expanding punitive measures.

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