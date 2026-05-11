SCOTUS Rulings Dismantle Civil Rights, Erect New Barriers for Minorities

SAN FRANCISCO — A new article from Defending What Matters Most argues that recent Supreme Court decisions and state-level actions are weakening long-standing civil rights protections and creating new barriers for communities of color.

The article highlights what it describes as growing efforts by the Supreme Court and several states to dismantle safeguards designed to prevent discrimination and suppress the voices of people of color.

Central to the article is last week’s Supreme Court decision involving Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in the case of Louisiana v. Callais.

According to the article, Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has historically allowed Black voters to challenge voting systems and congressional maps that dilute or silence their political representation. The article points to situations in which lawmakers create congressional districts that fail to accurately represent Black voters.

The article argues that the “gutting” of Section 2 is already underway, particularly because “the Roberts Court has long shown an animus to the concept of a multi-racial democracy, working instead to recreate Jim Crow under the guise of color blindness.” The article further states that “plaintiffs must now prove that electoral rules were adopted with racially discriminatory intent, the actual effect is immaterial.”

According to the article, those legal standards ultimately make it easier for white lawmakers to face fewer obstacles when drawing congressional maps that may diminish the political influence of communities of color.

The article also discusses concerns arising at the state level, where it says some states are targeting civil rights organizations. One example cited is Florida’s investigation into the Southern Poverty Law Center, or SPLC. The article states that the investigation “is likely not coincidental that the state is doing so just as it has complained about the group’s efforts to fight the state’s new congressional maps.”

The article further notes that the governors of Texas and Florida have issued orders seeking to classify the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, “the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights group,” as a terrorist organization.

Another issue raised in the article involves the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which the article argues has shifted away from protecting civil rights and toward protecting privileged groups. According to the article, the agency’s focus has increasingly centered on whether workplace programs discriminate against white employees.

The article concludes by arguing that the Supreme Court continues to reject claims that attacks on Black and Brown communities are rooted in racism, despite statements from President Donald Trump, who once referred to Haiti as a “shithole country” and claimed immigrants were “poisoning the blood.”

The article ends by recognizing organizations and institutions that continue resisting those policies and legal developments. It highlights historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, for continuing to preserve Black history and culture. The article also points to federal appellate courts that have rejected Trump administration policies involving “mandated mass no-bond immigration detentions.”

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