Applicants Reacts To Davis City Council Decision to Place Willowgrove on November Ballot

Willowgrove Project Advances to November Ballot After Unanimous Davis City Council Vote
DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to place the proposed Willowgrove housing development on the Nov. 3, 2026 ballot, advancing one of the city’s largest and most closely watched housing proposals under Measure J/R/D.
Project representatives said the 5-0 council vote followed years of community engagement and revisions designed to align the development with Davis priorities related to sustainability, affordability, transportation and inclusivity.
According to the project team, Willowgrove has undergone more than 70 public meetings and rounds of community input since its inception.
“From the outset, this has been a community-driven effort demonstrating the value of Measure J/R/D,” said James Koppert, lead owner of the project. “Years of dialogue, input, and refinement challenged us to do more; to invest more, to refine more, and to ensure that our project could earn the support of voters.”
Koppert added, “If approved by Davis voters this November, the project is fully prepared to begin construction next year.”
The proposed development includes 1,250 homes and is structured around a mix of market-rate and affordable housing, parks, recreational facilities and neighborhood-serving retail space.
Project representatives emphasized that Willowgrove is the first Measure J/R/D proposal in Davis to secure a Tentative Subdivision Map before receiving voter approval, a step they say could accelerate the construction timeline.
According to the applicants, the project could begin construction in 2027, with housing occupancy and new student enrollment potentially occurring by the 2028-29 school year.
The development team said reversing declining enrollment in the Davis Joint Unified School District was a major consideration in the project design.
“Willowgrove marks a major step forward in expanding housing opportunities for our community,” said Alan Fernandes, a former Davis Joint Unified School District trustee. “The project’s attainable housing, open space, parks, and recreational facilities will attract young families, which are essential to increasing enrollment in Davis schools that are suffering from declining enrollment.”
Project materials state that 43 percent of the housing units would consist of attached housing types, including townhomes and affordable units.
The development would include 250 affordable housing units constructed in the project’s first phase without city subsidies, according to the applicants. The project team also stated it would contribute $6.8 million toward affordable housing efforts.
At least 20 homes are planned for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Access to stable, affordable housing is foundational for people with developmental disabilities to live with dignity and independence in their own communities,” said Dr. John W. Decker, director of Community Services and Supports for Alta California Regional Center. “The project team’s commitment to affordability and accessibility serves as a model of inclusivity for the building industry.”
In addition to the affordable housing units, the project includes 288 townhomes that applicants describe as “attainable by design” and intended to expand affordable ownership opportunities.
The proposal also includes a regional park and recreational complex that project representatives estimate as a $21 million investment funded by the development rather than local taxpayers.
Planned amenities include lighted soccer and softball fields, pickleball courts, a tournament-grade gymnasium, integrated trail systems, urban forest features and neighborhood-oriented retail and green spaces.
According to the project applicants, the recreational facilities are intended to support broader community use and increase opportunities for girls’ sports, including softball and basketball.
Councilmember Josh Chapman, who served on the Development Agreement negotiation subcommittee, praised the project team during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Each time we asked the Willowgrove team of something, they made it happen,” Chapman said. “And that’s not usually how these negotiations go.”
He continued, “They went above and beyond with not just what the community asked, but with what staff and council asked as well. I fully support it and I’m looking forward to voting for it in November.”
With council approval secured, the Willowgrove proposal will now head to Davis voters this fall under the city’s voter-approved growth control ordinance.
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1 comment
This project is pretty much the best we can expect under the developer-led measure J system, and I applaud them for being brave in speccing much more multifamily housing, but being the best possible option under a system that is incapable of good planning is a dubious honor.
The development team here is great and I get the impression that they REALLY want to make the best possible project. But one-off developments like this are incapable of being coordinated with the overall growth of a city, or future-proofing for transit connectivity to the inevitable adjacent property also being developed… whether it be next year or a 50 years from now.
I understand that the key goal of any proposal like this is to “win at the polls” which is why they also make the same regretable mistake of putting a park at the bottom of the project, offering a “regional park” which is in effect a bribe to existing neighbors… and while I understand the desire for such a community resource, the layout of this project with that park taking up the exact spot where transit MIGHT be able to serve higher-density housing in the future means that this project is permanently hostile to transit service. We are trading a feature that helps the project win in the immediate term against a frankly horrible decision in terms of land use and sustainabiliy.
Im sorry to be that frank about a project that I support, but that is the unvarnished truth.
Under measure J, winning the election is the only thing that matters.
As a consequence all of those people living in the more affordable, more energy efficient mediumm density housing WILL be getting into a car for every single need outside of their home.
We deserve a well-planned, coordinated city, and we will NEVER get that under measure J. A measure J amendment that overlays those kind of master-planned features over these peripheral properties ( including village farms) I think is now necessary in November. That is the only way to move this project from “best we can get in a broken system” to “Actually meets our needs”.
Personally, I think Im voting for it. But with significant concerns, and I think its MORE than time now for us to address the REAL housing problem.. which is the limitations of measure J
This project is SO close to being compatible with the much more sustainable, transit-served, master planned vision for our city and could be part of that landscape that DCPG has been advocating for – the park just needs to move north and a connection needs to be provided to the property to the east. As it is currently, if we pass this and don’t demand the smallest amount of changes to provide that more sustainable future is possible, then we lose that opportunity forever.