Applicants Reacts To Davis City Council Decision to Place Willowgrove on November Ballot

Willowgrove Project Advances to November Ballot After Unanimous Davis City Council Vote

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to place the proposed Willowgrove housing development on the Nov. 3, 2026 ballot, advancing one of the city’s largest and most closely watched housing proposals under Measure J/R/D.

Project representatives said the 5-0 council vote followed years of community engagement and revisions designed to align the development with Davis priorities related to sustainability, affordability, transportation and inclusivity.

According to the project team, Willowgrove has undergone more than 70 public meetings and rounds of community input since its inception.

“From the outset, this has been a community-driven effort demonstrating the value of Measure J/R/D,” said James Koppert, lead owner of the project. “Years of dialogue, input, and refinement challenged us to do more; to invest more, to refine more, and to ensure that our project could earn the support of voters.”

Koppert added, “If approved by Davis voters this November, the project is fully prepared to begin construction next year.”

The proposed development includes 1,250 homes and is structured around a mix of market-rate and affordable housing, parks, recreational facilities and neighborhood-serving retail space.

Project representatives emphasized that Willowgrove is the first Measure J/R/D proposal in Davis to secure a Tentative Subdivision Map before receiving voter approval, a step they say could accelerate the construction timeline.

According to the applicants, the project could begin construction in 2027, with housing occupancy and new student enrollment potentially occurring by the 2028-29 school year.

The development team said reversing declining enrollment in the Davis Joint Unified School District was a major consideration in the project design.

“Willowgrove marks a major step forward in expanding housing opportunities for our community,” said Alan Fernandes, a former Davis Joint Unified School District trustee. “The project’s attainable housing, open space, parks, and recreational facilities will attract young families, which are essential to increasing enrollment in Davis schools that are suffering from declining enrollment.”

Project materials state that 43 percent of the housing units would consist of attached housing types, including townhomes and affordable units.

The development would include 250 affordable housing units constructed in the project’s first phase without city subsidies, according to the applicants. The project team also stated it would contribute $6.8 million toward affordable housing efforts.

At least 20 homes are planned for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Access to stable, affordable housing is foundational for people with developmental disabilities to live with dignity and independence in their own communities,” said Dr. John W. Decker, director of Community Services and Supports for Alta California Regional Center. “The project team’s commitment to affordability and accessibility serves as a model of inclusivity for the building industry.”

In addition to the affordable housing units, the project includes 288 townhomes that applicants describe as “attainable by design” and intended to expand affordable ownership opportunities.

The proposal also includes a regional park and recreational complex that project representatives estimate as a $21 million investment funded by the development rather than local taxpayers.

Planned amenities include lighted soccer and softball fields, pickleball courts, a tournament-grade gymnasium, integrated trail systems, urban forest features and neighborhood-oriented retail and green spaces.

According to the project applicants, the recreational facilities are intended to support broader community use and increase opportunities for girls’ sports, including softball and basketball.

Councilmember Josh Chapman, who served on the Development Agreement negotiation subcommittee, praised the project team during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Each time we asked the Willowgrove team of something, they made it happen,” Chapman said. “And that’s not usually how these negotiations go.”

He continued, “They went above and beyond with not just what the community asked, but with what staff and council asked as well. I fully support it and I’m looking forward to voting for it in November.”

With council approval secured, the Willowgrove proposal will now head to Davis voters this fall under the city’s voter-approved growth control ordinance.

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