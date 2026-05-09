Letter: Vote for Diane Ortiz for Yolo County Judge

Diane Ortiz – courtesy photo

Diane Ortiz will bring a fair and balanced approach to justice. As a prosecutor, her keen understanding of not only the criminal courts, but also collaborative courts and restorative justice, is so important.

I have had the honor of working in the Yolo County District Attorney’s Restorative Justice Partnership (RJP), formerly called Neighborhood Court, for the past 12 years. RJP is an adult criminal diversion program that uses the principles of restorative justice to resolve offenses outside the traditional courtroom. RJP offers a different choice for victims of crime and a second chance to individuals who are able to accept accountability for their actions.

Ms. Ortiz has been a regular contributor to RJP since its inception. She understands that the justice system has many tools in its toolbox. Familiarity with these options is critical because each individual’s situation is unique, and there is no “one size fits all” approach.

Diane understands that while some individuals who commit serious crimes are a public safety risk and incarceration is the best path to justice, for others, an alternative pathway is the right call to help them make changes and become productive members of our community.

We need judges who can see these differences in the people who appear before them. Ms. Ortiz is the only candidate with “boots on the ground” experience in our criminal courts and in Yolo County.

A vote for Diane Ortiz for judge is a vote for fair and balanced justice.

Nicole Kirkaldy

Yolo Restorative Justice Partnership

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