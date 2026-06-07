State Budget Threatens Market Match, Endangering Low-Income Food Access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Food access advocates are urging state leaders to preserve funding for the California Market Match program after initial budget proposals from the California Senate and Assembly raised concerns about the future of a program that has helped low-income families purchase fresh food while supporting small farmers for the past decade.

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, the California Senate and Assembly released their initial budgets. Though the incentive includes the California Nutrition Incentive Program, the state and governor’s budgets do not. Unless there is renewed funding, this 10-year-old food and farm security program will end. Food production costs are increasing, and cuts to CalFresh due to HR are making it harder for low-income shoppers and small farmers.

Advocates from the Save Market Match Coalition are concerned about this situation, as the initial Senate budget does not include funding to renew or expand the program. The Assembly budget includes $15 million, but this is less than a full year’s operational budget.

Since 2015, Market Match has doubled CalFresh benefits for low-income families, but without renewed funding, it will end in March 2027. There needs to be money added by June 15, 2026.

Nutritional equity advocates are also deeply troubled by this funding cut and its long-term impact on low-income families and farmers.

Martin Bourque, executive director of The Ecology Center, stated, “If new funds are not added by June 15th, this 10-year program will end, leaving California families and farmers in even greater peril. With draconian cuts to SNAP and Medicare, California can’t afford to allow this triple win for food security, health equity, and economic stimulus to die on the vine. Without state funding for matching, we leave additional federal funding on the table and waste a decade of programmatic investments. Californians lose in irreparable ways if the legislature and governor don’t resource this program.”

He expressed concern about funds not being added and urged state leaders not to waste the years of effort invested in the program.

He added, “We are grateful to the Assembly leadership and the champion, Assemblymember Connolly, for ensuring funding for CNIP in the Assembly budget. Now we need the Senate and Governor’s Office to follow suit, and fully fund the budget request at $20MM for 2026/2027.”

Diane A., a Market Match shopper from Castro Valley, California, stated, “Before, because of the expensive cost of produce, it was very difficult to get good produce for my disabled daughter who really needs to eat healthy. With the Market Match, my daughter loves to eat the fresh delicious produce she gets at the farmers market.”

Jennifer Grissom, executive director of Food Access LA, shared, “Market Match is backed by a strong, diverse coalition because it works. As federal food supports shrink and families face rising costs, California must protect this funding so that low-income shoppers can keep accessing fresh food while local farmers and markets stay strong. Preserving Market Match funding is a direct investment in food access, public health, and California’s local food economy.”

Lastly, Andy Naja-Riese, chief executive officer of the Agricultural Institute of Marin, stated, “Between now and June 15th, California leaders have a clear choice: protect Market Match or let families, older adults, and small farmers lose one of the most effective, long-standing programs we have for keeping fresh, local food affordable for all Californians at farmers markets. Preserving Market Match means investing in healthier communities, stronger regional farms, and a more resilient statewide food and agricultural system.”

Market Match reaches many customers, as it supports more than 627,000 shoppers, delivered nearly 50 million servings of California-grown produce statewide, and kept food dollars in the communities where they were spent.

For every $1 spent, $3 was generated in the economy, demonstrating how Market Match creates value for communities across California.

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