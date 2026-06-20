CA Supreme Court Strikes Down Death Sentence in Racial Justice Act Ruling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Supreme Court on June 1, 2026, retroactively overturned the death sentence of Anthony Bankston under the California Racial Justice Act, marking the first death penalty reversal under the law, according to a report by the Death Penalty Information Center.

According to the report, Bankston was convicted of murdering a rival gang member in 1991. Bankston, a Black man, represented himself. During closing arguments in the sentencing phase, the prosecution described him as a “Bengal Tiger”: “[W]e see him here in court. We know that he’s able to rep­re­sent him­self. You see him in a nice lit­tle tie and a suit. You see that he’s artic­u­late. But, ladies and gen­tle­men, the per­son that we see here in court is not the per­son that was out on the streets, it’s not the per­son that con­ducts him­self in the man­ner in which we heard about in cus­tody.”

The report states that although Bankston was initially sentenced to death, the California Supreme Court overturned the sentence, finding that the use of the term “Bengal Tiger” crossed a line of inappropriateness drawn by the CRJA. The court classified the comment as more than “an unre­mark­able point about a defendant’s behav­ior out­side a con­trolled courtroom setting.”

The CRJA explicitly states that, because animal imagery is historically associated with racism, describing a defendant as an animal demonstrates racial discrimination and should not be allowed in court: “The state shall not seek or obtain a crim­i­nal con­vic­tion or seek, obtain, or impose a sen­tence based on race, eth­nic­i­ty, or national origin.”

The report also references historical examples in which racism comparing African Americans to animals has appeared: “Twentieth cen­tu­ry news­pa­pers com­pared Black men to ‘the eyes of a trapped ani­mal,’ ‘a human hye­na,’ ‘the preda­tors of the African plain’ when cov­er­ing their exe­cu­tions.” In this case, the court ruled that the language compared Bankston to an animal, rather than employing a symbolic phrase such as “happy as a clam.”

Although other California cases have involved prosecutors describing defendants as “Bengal Tigers,” this is the first time such language has led to a sentence being overturned. “In 2010 and 2018, the harmful metaphor was used against Run Peter Chhuon, Samreth Sam Pan, and Marcos Esquivel Barrera, who are male defen­dants of Asian and Mexican her­itage. Their CRJA claims brought to the California Supreme Court were reject­ed, find­ing that at that time, the metaphor was not enough to mer­it relief under the Act.”

The reversal of Bankston’s sentence marks a significant moment in California legal history. For the first time, a defendant successfully used the CRJA to overturn a death sentence because of a prosecutor’s racially charged comparison.

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