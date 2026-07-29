Adams County Judge Sentences Six Years, Weighs Remorse Vs. Family’s Demand

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An Adams County judge sentenced an accused individual to six years in prison Tuesday after weighing the devastating loss suffered by the victim’s family against evidence of the accused’s remorse and efforts at rehabilitation, highlighting the difficult balance courts face between accountability and the possibility of redemption.

The sentencing hearing, held July 28 at the Adams County Justice Center, followed the accused’s conviction for manslaughter and intoxication with a handgun. The case stemmed from the death of a man the accused had met earlier that day, with prosecutors and defense attorneys presenting sharply different views of the offense and the appropriate punishment.

During the hearing, the victim’s family members described the profound impact of his death and remembered him as a kind and nonviolent person. Family members said the victim grew up without a father and worked diligently at part-time jobs as a young person. Other family members said the victim experienced bullying while growing up and had hoped his meeting with the accused would develop into a friendship.

The victim’s mother urged the court to impose the maximum sentence, stating that the accused had previously been released on bond on a second-degree murder charge and continued to have access to substances and weapons afterward. She argued that the accused’s actions showed he was a danger to the community and said she did not believe he had shown remorse for what occurred.

The prosecution also requested the maximum punishment, arguing that the accused had shown a “disconnect with truth and reality” in his statements to authorities.

Prosecutors argued that the accused’s claim the victim had robbed him did not align with the evidence presented. They stated the victim was unarmed and argued that the accused was armed during the encounter.

The defense presented a different perspective, arguing that the accused had demonstrated remorse but was unable to make direct contact with the victim’s family. Defense counsel highlighted that the accused understood the seriousness of his actions and was pursuing rehabilitation while incarcerated. Despite his history of alcohol and methamphetamine use, the defense said he wanted to improve his life for his children and family.

The accused’s brother spoke about the accused’s struggles with substance use and mental health concerns. He described past instances in which he feared for his brother’s safety. He told the court that the accused needed support and treatment to address those struggles.

The accused also addressed the court and expressed remorse for the victim’s death. He said he wanted to rehabilitate himself for his family and make positive changes moving forward.

Before imposing the sentence, Judge Caryn Datz weighed both the harm caused by the accused’s actions and the mitigating factors presented by the defense. She described the violence in the case as “senseless and avoidable” while also noting that the accused did not have a lengthy criminal history beyond traffic-related offenses, had shown documented remorse and had participated in rehabilitation programs while incarcerated.

Judge Datz ultimately sentenced the accused to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, followed by three years of mandatory parole. She encouraged the accused to use his sentence as an opportunity for change, telling him to make it his goal to “honor the life you still have.”

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