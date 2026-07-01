COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Pre-Sentencing Release Despite Defense Warning Accused Could Lose Disability and Veterans Benefits

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a pretrial conference in Yolo County Superior Court on Tuesday, Judge Stephen Mock declined to release the accused pending sentencing, despite Defense Attorney Ava Landers’ argument that he would lose his disability and veterans benefits if he remained in custody.

The accused faced a combination of felony and misdemeanor drug- and theft-related charges, as well as an alleged misdemeanor probation violation. Judge Mock accepted the defense’s no contest plea to five of the pretrial charges.

Attorney Landers then requested that the accused be released while awaiting sentencing. She emphasized that he relied on disability and veterans benefits, which would be suspended if he remained in custody.

Landers acknowledged that the accused had failed supervised own recognizance (SOR) in a previous case but explained that he had been unhoused at the time. The accused now had housing near the courthouse and was willing to wear an ankle monitor if released, along with participating in an alternative sentencing program using electronic monitoring.

The deputy district attorney objected to releasing the accused, pointing out that his current felony charges arose while he was released on SOR in a previous felony drug case. Because he “has never succeeded out of custody,” the prosecution expressed concern that the accused would not return for sentencing and could incur new charges, asking Judge Mock to release him to a treatment program rather than jail if possible.

Attorney Landers responded by clarifying that the accused was arrested because he was carrying brass knuckles. She said he had been the victim of a stabbing and, while possessing the weapon was illegal, he carried it out of fear.

She also reminded the court that the accused had been charged only with victimless crimes while out of custody and asked the court to “take a chance” on him. The accused had expressed a desire to enter treatment for his drug issues, which his benefits could pay for only if they were not suspended while he remained in jail.

A probation official asked whether the accused’s current housing was the same address previously on file, where the accused had said he would be expelled if law enforcement entered the property for monitoring. Defense Attorney Landers responded that this was a new address where law enforcement’s presence would not create a problem.

However, Judge Mock ultimately ruled against releasing the accused, citing his prior performance while out of custody. He accepted the accused’s admission to the probation violation, dismissed two charges with Harvey waivers, and ordered that the accused could be released on SOR to a treatment program if a bed became available before his sentencing hearing, scheduled for July 28 at 9 a.m.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: