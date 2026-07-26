More Than 600 Death Penalty Cases Overturned because of Prosecutorial Misconduct

WASHINGTON — More than 600 capital convictions or death sentences have been overturned, or have resulted in the exoneration of a wrongfully convicted person, because of prosecutorial misconduct, according to a report from the Death Penalty Information Center. Researchers caution that the true scale of the problem is likely far greater, as many instances of misconduct are never identified or fail to result in court-ordered relief.

The Death Penalty Information Center (DPI) reports that more than 6.3% of all death sentences imposed since 1972 were either reversed because of prosecutorial misconduct or resulted in an exoneration.

The pattern is even starker among those cleared of wrongdoing entirely. Of the 202 people exonerated from death row since 1973, at least 144 — roughly 70% — had cases involving prosecutorial misconduct, according to DPI.

The two most common forms of misconduct were withholding evidence favorable to the defense, which was implicated in 35% of reversed convictions or sentences, and improper argument, which was present in 33% of reversed sentences.

Under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1963 decision in Brady v. Maryland, prosecutors have a constitutional duty to turn over all evidence favorable to the accused. Yet DPI’s Prosecutorial Accountability Project has documented more than 200 capital convictions or death sentences that were reversed because prosecutors failed to disclose exculpatory evidence. DPI also cites a study in the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology that found courts identified Brady violations in 10% of the cases reviewed. The study also found that the responsible prosecutors were almost never referred to the bar for discipline.

Many instances of misconduct go unaddressed, and courts frequently deny relief even when misconduct is proven, dismissing violations as “harmless error.” Because DPI’s dataset counts only cases in which courts found violations serious enough to warrant reversal, the organization said its figures understate the scope of the problem.

Misconduct also is concentrated among a relatively small number of individuals. DPI cites a report by Harvard Law School’s Fair Punishment Project that found five prosecutors — all with high rates of misconduct — were responsible for more than 440 death sentences.

Racial disparities compound the problem, according to DPI. Misconduct can include the illegal exclusion of people of color from juries in violation of Batson v. Kentucky. DPI also noted that all-white or nearly all-white juries have been found to be more conviction-prone and more likely to impose death sentences. A 2020 report by the National Registry of Exonerations also found that police or prosecutorial misconduct occurs more frequently when the accused is Black.

DPI points to two recent developments illustrating these patterns. On May 28, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of Mississippi death row prisoner Terry Pitchford. The court found that his constitutional rights were violated when a prosecutor used peremptory strikes to exclude four Black prospective jurors. The trial court also failed to allow Pitchford to rebut the prosecutor’s stated race-neutral justifications.

At the center of Pitchford’s case is retired District Attorney Doug Evans, the same prosecutor whose repeated race-based misconduct led the Supreme Court to vacate the conviction and death sentence of Curtis Flowers in 2019. Flowers was later fully exonerated. Together, the cases illustrate how a single prosecutor’s pattern of misconduct can affect multiple accused people across decades.

Similarly, in 2024, a federal judge ordered Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price to review 35 active death penalty cases. The order came after handwritten notes from a 1990s capital trial revealed that prosecutors had systematically excluded Black and Jewish people from serving as jurors in capital cases dating back to 1977.

U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria wrote that the notes “constitute strong evidence that […] prosecutors from the office were engaged in a pattern of serious misconduct,” according to DPI. Price said the behavior was “not limited to one or two prosecutors” but involved “a variety of prosecutors” across the office.

Misconduct also prolongs wrongful imprisonment, the report states. This occurs because government officials work to conceal misconduct and false testimony, while prosecutorial offices tend to more aggressively defend cases in which official misconduct has been alleged.

The problem is not limited to capital cases, according to DPI. Official misconduct was the leading cause of wrongful convictions in 2024. It was present in at least 104 exonerations — roughly 71% of all exonerations that year — and contributed to wrongful convictions in about 79% of homicide exonerations.

DPI frames the issue as largely unique to the United States, where most peer democracies have abolished the death penalty. The United States relies on a decentralized criminal justice system in which local prosecutors, most of them elected officials responsive to political pressures, exercise broad discretion over charging decisions and whether to seek a death sentence. Research cited by DPI found that elected chief prosecutors can significantly influence the punitiveness of local court systems.

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: