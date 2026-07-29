Faith vs. Power

The past few years haven’t just revealed political divides. They’ve exposed a fracture line running straight through religion itself, a split between people who practice their faith and people who weaponize it, between the tradition and the corruption, between thinking and tribalism, between intelligence and its absence.

And that line is telling.

It’s telling because it isn’t between religions. It’s within them. The fault line runs through Christianity and through Judaism. But here is where precision matters more than pattern: these fractures are not identical. They converge in practice but they diverge in origin, and that divergence must be named before the parallel can be drawn.

Christian nationalism emerged from domination. It is the theology of the colonizer, the slaveholder, the segregationist, the ruling class that needed divine sanction for their boot.

Zionism emerged from survival. It is the ideology of the persecuted, the pogrom survivor, the refugee who needed a fortress in a world that kept murdering Jews.

One corruption was born from power seeking to keep power. The other was born from powerlessness seeking safety. Those origins are not equivalent and must not be treated as though they are.

But an ideology born from survival can still perpetuate oppression. A movement that began as a quest for refuge can still become an instrument of domination. The origin does not sanctify the outcome. The fear does not justify the cruelty. And when the persecuted become the persecutors, the betrayal of the tradition is deeper, not shallower, because they of all people should know better.

With that distinction made, the parallel can be drawn. Because what both corruptions have become, regardless of where they started, shares the same anatomy.

What did Jesus actually teach? Feed the hungry. Clothe the naked. Care for the sick. Visit the imprisoned. Welcome the stranger. Love your neighbor. Turn the other cheek. The first shall be last. It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter heaven. Judge not. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. Blessed are the peacemakers, the meek, the merciful. Read the Sermon on the Mount and you’ll find a manifesto for the marginalized, a rejection of power, a demand for radical compassion that would dismantle everything the American church has become.

Now look at what Christian nationalists actually do. They oppose food assistance and healthcare while supporting mass incarceration. They demonize immigrants and hoard wealth while judging and casting stones at everyone who doesn’t conform to their narrow tribal markers. They demand the Ten Commandments in classrooms while ignoring every single one of them in policy, blessing the bombers and the border guards and the billionaires as though Christ came to earth to endorse a political party.

They don’t follow Christ. They follow power. They use his name as a brand, a logo, a tribal marker that signals belonging without demanding transformation. They are Christianists, not Christians, and the ism matters because it makes clear this is a political ideology using religious language the same way Islamism is a political ideology using Islamic language.

The prosperity gospel is anti-Christian because it takes the one person who drove moneychangers out of the temple with a whip and turns him into a moneychanger. Christian nationalism is anti-Christian because it takes the one person who said “my kingdom is not of this world” and makes him a campaign manager for a thrice-married casino owner who brags about grabbing women. The merging of church and state is anti-Christian because it takes the tradition of a man executed by the state and hands the state a cross to wave. These aren’t interpretations. They’re inversions, the exact opposite of what the text says.

And the scriptural illiteracy is the tell. These are people who claim to follow a text they’ve never read, who know a few verses they can weaponize and nothing else, who can quote Leviticus on homosexuality but can’t quote Matthew 25 on feeding the hungry, who know the verses about Sodom but don’t know that Ezekiel explicitly says the sin of Sodom was arrogance, excess, and refusal to help the poor. The corruption depends on ignorance. It cannot survive an actual reading of the text.

Ezekiel 16:49. Look it up. “This was the guilt of your sister Sodom: she and her daughters had pride, excess of food, and prosperous ease, but did not aid the poor and needy.” That’s the sin. Not what they told you. Not what the Christianists preach from their pulpits while they vote against food stamps. The sin was having plenty and sharing nothing.

Read your own book.

But the Christianists don’t read. They perform. They signal. They belong. The cross on the lawn and the fish on the car and the “thoughts and prayers” after the shooting they enabled become faith without sacrifice, belief without cost, salvation on the cheap. And it’s easier, of course it’s easier, because feed the hungry is expensive and welcome the stranger is scary and turn the other cheek is weak, but put a cross on the lawn and vote for the guy who hates the same people you hate and that feels like faith without requiring any sacrifice at all.

The weaponized faith offers certainty, belonging, an enemy, a simple story. Authentic faith involves doubt and struggle and questioning. The tradition demands you wrestle with God the way Jacob wrestled the angel, the way the name Israel itself means “one who struggles with God.” The tradition says study, question, argue. The corruption says obey, believe, conform.

And that same fracture runs through Judaism.

This requires precision because the conflation is deliberate and the accusations of antisemitism are weaponized, so let’s be precise. Judaism is a religion and an ethnocultural tradition spanning thousands of years, built on justice, compassion, debate, and “tikkun olam,” repairing the world. It is a tradition of questioning and argument and holding power accountable. The prophets railed against injustice. Isaiah demanded justice for the oppressed. Amos condemned those who trampled the poor. Micah asked what the Lord requires: to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God. The tradition demands ethical conduct. It demands you speak truth to power. It demands you protect the stranger, because you were strangers in Egypt.

Zionism is a political ideology that emerged in the late 19th century as a nationalist movement, born from persecution and pogroms and the desperate need for refuge in a world that kept murdering Jews. That history matters. The fear that drives Zionism is real, rooted in centuries of extermination that culminated in the Holocaust, and that fear cannot be dismissed as mere political theater. But an ideology born from persecution can still perpetuate oppression, and a movement that began as a quest for safety can still become an instrument of domination. Zionism is not Judaism. It is not required by Judaism. It is a political position about the establishment and maintenance of a Jewish state, one among many, debated within Judaism since its inception, opposed by many Jews from the beginning, supported by some, rejected by others.

And the range of Zionist belief matters. Liberal Zionists envision a democratic state alongside Palestine, oppose the occupation, and work toward coexistence. They represent a tradition within Zionism that genuinely seeks the balance between Jewish safety and Palestinian rights. But they are not the faction driving Israeli policy. The extremist factions driving settlement expansion, ethnic supremacy, and the systematic subjugation of Palestinians are the ones in power, and they are the ones this critique targets. The corruption this piece examines is not the refugee seeking safety or the liberal Zionist dreaming of coexistence. It is the state apparatus using that refugee’s suffering and that liberal’s ideals as moral cover for the oppression of another people.

Many Jews are Zionists. Many Jews are not. Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism. This is a fact acknowledged by Jewish scholars, Jewish organizations, and Jewish history itself, from Jewish Voice for Peace to IfNotNow to Neturei Karta, from Orthodox Jews who oppose Zionism on religious grounds to secular Jews who oppose it on political grounds to Jews of every denomination who refuse to conflate their faith with a political ideology. And it must also be said that some anti-Zionist rhetoric does employ antisemitic tropes, substituting Jewish power conspiracies for legitimate political critique, and that poison must be rejected as firmly as the occupation it claims to oppose. The line between legitimate criticism of a state and hatred of a people is real, and crossing it damages the cause of justice while giving cover to those who would silence all critique.

The conflation of Judaism and Zionism is a deliberate political tactic used to shield the Israeli state from criticism. When people criticize Israeli policy, the bombing of civilians, the system that B’Tselem, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch have each independently documented as meeting the definition of apartheid, the displacement in Gaza that these same organizations have described as ethnic cleansing, they are not criticizing Judaism. They are criticizing a political ideology and a state’s actions. The accusation of antisemitism is deployed to silence legitimate political critique. It is a shield. And it is a desecration of actual antisemitism, which is a real and deadly threat that gets diluted every time the accusation is weaponized for political cover.

When you call every critic of Israel an antisemite, you make the word meaningless. You drain it of its power. You make it harder to identify and fight actual antisemitism. You use the history of Jewish suffering as a rhetorical weapon to protect a state from accountability.

That’s not defending Jews. That’s weaponizing their suffering.

And the tension here must be held honestly. The fear among Jews worldwide is genuine. It did not begin with politics and it does not end with policy. After October 7th, that fear became visceral again in a way that many Jews had hoped was consigned to history. The legitimate horror at the attack on civilians, the grief for the dead, the anguish for the hostages, these are not political performances. They are real. And they must be honored.

But grief does not grant moral license for collective punishment. Fear does not justify the destruction of a people. The security argument, the insistence that Israel must do what it does to survive, must be engaged with rather than dismissed. So let me engage with it directly: a state that can only survive by subjugating another people has already failed at the most basic test of legitimacy. A security strategy that requires the indefinite domination of millions has no endgame and no moral foundation. The tradition that demands justice for the oppressed does not cease to apply when the oppressed become the oppressors. If anything, the current moment demands more moral clarity, not less, because the stakes are higher and the rationalizations are louder. Those who invoke Jewish safety to justify Palestinian suffering are the ones betraying the tradition that taught the world that justice belongs to all.

And the Jews who protest, the ones who organize and say “not in our name” and get arrested at demonstrations and get called “self-hating Jews” by the defenders of the state for daring to demand justice, they are being faithful to their tradition. The tradition of the prophets. The tradition of justice. The tradition that demands you speak truth to power even when power claims to speak for you. The accusation of “self-hating Jew” was originally coined to describe a real phenomenon, the internalization of antisemitic tropes by Jews themselves, and that phenomenon exists and must be confronted. But the term has been weaponized into a loyalty test that defines who belongs, where dissent is betrayal and questioning is heresy. Sound familiar? It should, because it’s the same pattern running through both corruptions.

And here’s where they connect. Christian Zionism is the theology that needs Israel for the end times, where the rapture requires Jewish control of the Holy Land and then the Jews either convert or burn. That’s the theology. It’s not a secret. It’s preached openly in megachurches across America.

But not all Christian Zionists subscribe to rapture theology. Some support Israel out of genuine affection for the Jewish people or belief in biblical promises without the apocalyptic framework. These believers are sincere in their alliance and their support is not reducible to end-times fantasy. But the political engine driving unconditional US support for Israel is not powered by affection. It’s powered by the rapture theology faction that has organized ten million members into CUFI, Christians United for Israel, the largest pro-Israel lobby in America by membership. AIPAC retains more concentrated political influence per member, but CUFI provides the mass mobilization that makes unconditional support for Israel a non-negotiable position in Republican politics. And the theology driving that mobilization is fundamentally antisemitic, because it supports Jewish statehood while believing Jews are destined for hell. The alliance is real. The cynicism of the alliance is also real.

Christian Zionists don’t support Jews. They use Jews. They need Israel for their prophecy and they don’t care about Jewish lives, they care about Jewish location. Jews need to be in Israel so Jesus can come back, and then the Jews who don’t convert get annihilated. That’s what “blessing Israel” means in the rapture framework. Blessing them into the apocalypse.

The two corruptions feed each other. The Christianists need the Zionists for their end times narrative and the Zionists need the Christianists for their political power. It’s an alliance of convenience between two groups who fundamentally despise each other’s beliefs, but power doesn’t care about belief.

Power cares about power.

And both corruptions, whatever their origins, now follow the same playbook. Christian nationalists dehumanize immigrants, LGBTQ people, Muslims, while the extremist factions of Zionism dehumanize Palestinians, and the pattern is identical: create an enemy, deny their humanity, call them animals, invaders, terrorists, human animals, and then anything done to them is justified. The tradition says every human is created in the image of God.

The corruption says only some humans count.

Both claim victimhood while wielding power. Christian nationalists insist they’re persecuted while they control legislatures, and the extremist factions of Zionism insist they face existential threat while they command one of the most powerful militaries on earth. The fears are not equivalent. The fear of demographic change in America is not the fear of annihilation after the Holocaust. But the mechanism is the same: fear wielded as justification for aggression converts oppression into self-defense and makes the powerful feel righteous about their power. The origin of the fear does not sanctify what the fear is used to justify.

Both enforce loyalty tests. You’re not a real Christian if you don’t support the party. You’re not a real Jew if you don’t support the state. The weaponizers define who belongs, where dissent is betrayal and questioning is heresy, while the tradition demands you question and the corruption demands you obey.

Both serve an economic engine. Prosperity gospel preachers in private jets. Settlement funders. Military contractors. The military-industrial-religious complex. Follow the money and you find the motive, because the corruption isn’t just theological. It’s financial.

Both reduce complex traditions to simple tribal markers. Christianity becomes anti-abortion, anti-gay, pro-gun. Judaism becomes pro-Israel. Thousands of years of thought, debate, scholarship, and tradition flattened into three or four political positions where the richness is destroyed, the complexity is erased, and outsiders see only the corruption, never the tradition.

Both share an anti-intellectual core that rejects scholarship, debate, complexity and demands simple answers of us vs. them, good vs. evil, saved vs. damned. The tradition says study, question, argue. The corruption says obey, believe, conform. The intelligence line is real and it’s not about IQ.

It’s about the willingness to think critically about your own side.

The weaponizer cannot.

The faithful person must.

Both run on fear. Fear of replacement, fear of terrorism, fear of losing identity, fear of the other. Faith is supposed to be the opposite of fear. “Do not be afraid” appears in the Bible over 365 times, one for every day of the year, but the weaponized faith runs on fear because it needs fear. Without fear there’s no enemy. Without an enemy there’s no tribe. Without a tribe there’s no power.

Both invert language. Love becomes hatred. Welcome becomes exclusion. Justice becomes oppression. Peace becomes war. Mercy becomes cruelty. The words stay the same but the meanings invert, and the inversion is the tell. If your faith demands the opposite of what the founder taught, it’s not faith. It’s power worship wearing a religious mask.

And the consequences are devastating.

People of genuine faith suffer moral injury watching the language of their deepest convictions used to justify the opposite of everything they believe. That’s not just political disagreement. That’s spiritual violation. The grief and rage and sense of theft that comes from watching your tradition stolen and perverted and turned into a weapon against the very people it was supposed to protect.

Younger Christians are leaving the church because they can’t stomach nationalism and younger Jews are increasingly questioning the orthodoxies of the state because they can’t stomach apartheid. The weaponizers are losing the next generation and they know it, which is why they’re getting louder and more extreme and more desperate. Because a tradition that depends on ignorance and tribalism can’t survive people who actually read and think.

When Christianity equals nationalism and Judaism equals Zionism in the public mind, the traditions themselves become toxic. People who might be drawn to the actual teachings reject the whole thing because they can’t separate the faith from the violence done in its name. The weaponizers don’t just corrupt the religion. They destroy its witness. They make it indefensible to outsiders. They ensure that the tradition is judged not by its best but by its worst.

The faithful get silenced through excommunication and shunning and accusations of betrayal, the “self-hating Jew” and the “not a real Christian” that the weaponizers use to expel the questioner while the tradition requires the questioner.

The intelligence line isn’t about education or class. It’s about the willingness to think, to question, to hold yourself and your community accountable, and to let the tradition demand something of you rather than using it to demand something of others. The intelligent believer reads the Sermon on the Mount and asks whether they’re living this, reads the prophets and asks whether they’re demanding justice, reads the tradition and wrestles with it and struggles with it and lets it change them.

The weaponizer wears the symbol and ignores the substance. Knows the enemy. Hates the enemy. Follows the leader. Asks no questions. Thinks no critical thoughts. Reduces a rich, complex, demanding tradition to a tribal marker and a ballot line.

The weaponizer uses faith to judge others. The faithful person uses faith to judge themselves.

Strip away the theology and what remains is power, territory, control. Christian nationalism is about maintaining white Christian dominance in America, a nation built on genocide and slavery where the descendants of the colonized are becoming the majority. The fear of replacement is real. The theology is packaging. Power is the product. The extremist manifestation of Zionism is about maintaining Jewish supremacy in Israel/Palestine, a state built on the expulsion of the indigenous population where demographics threaten the ethnic character of the nation. The fear of annihilation is real, rooted in history, not imagined. The theology is packaging. Power is the product. And both fears, however different in origin and magnitude, become justification for oppression when they demand supremacy rather than coexistence.

Both use religion to justify territorial and political control. Both invoke divine right to silence questions about human rights. Both claim they’re protecting the faith when they’re protecting the power.

And the two corruptions are intertwined through the political alliance between American Christian nationalism and Israeli Zionism, the funding flows, the shared enemies of Islam and secularism and liberalism, the belief that coexistence is weakness and domination is strength. The two corruptions need each other. They reinforce each other. They legitimize each other. The Christianists bless the settlements. The Zionists bless the legislation. The money flows both ways. The power consolidates on both sides.

It’s not a conspiracy. It’s an alliance out in the open, documented and boasted about. CUFI provides the mass mobilization. AIPAC provides the concentrated political pressure. Together they make unconditional support for Israel a non-negotiable position in American politics, and the rapture theology driving the mass mobilization is fundamentally antisemitic while the Zionists take the support because power doesn’t care about motive.

The traditions can be reclaimed, but only if the faithful refuse to let the weaponizers define them. Christians who follow Christ have to stop letting Christianists speak for them and say loudly and publicly that nationalism is not Christianity, that the prosperity gospel is not Christianity, that hating the stranger is not Christianity, that hoarding wealth is not Christianity, that the person who said “love your enemies” does not bless your bombs. Jews who follow the prophetic tradition have to stop letting the extremist manifestation of Zionism speak for them and say loudly and publicly that apartheid is not Judaism, that ethnic cleansing is not Judaism, that bombing civilians is not Judaism, that the tradition which demands justice for the oppressed does not bless your oppression.

The faithful have to reclaim the language and the symbols and the tradition from the people who stole it and perverted it and used it to justify the opposite of everything it stands for. And the rest of us have to learn to see the difference, to stop associating Christianity with nationalism and Judaism with the actions of the state, to judge the traditions by their teachings and not by the corruptions that claim them.

The fracture line is real.

The intelligence line is real.

The difference between faith lived and faith weaponized is the most important religious distinction of our time. And it’s telling that the people who most loudly claim God’s authority are the ones who most flagrantly violate God’s commands, that the people who most loudly claim to defend the tradition are the ones destroying it, that the people who most loudly claim persecution are the ones wielding power.

The pattern is there. The origins differ but the corruption converges. And seeing that clearly, without flattening the distinction or ignoring the parallel, is what the moment demands.

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