San Francisco Judge Releases Defendant in Safeway Assault Despite Objections

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Despite prosecutors arguing the accused had an unbroken history of drug-related arrests, a San Francisco Superior Court judge granted release on the accused’s own recognizance after the defense emphasized nearly a year of sobriety, stable housing and ongoing treatment during a custodial status hearing July 27 in Department 20.

Deputy District Attorney Blake Hyde argued that the accused had an unbroken history of drug-related arrests despite Deputy Public Defender Ali Stack pointing to the accused’s sobriety and progress. Judge John D. Echeverria ultimately agreed with Stack’s assessment and ordered the accused released on their own recognizance.

The accused was charged with two second-degree felonies for allegedly stealing a pork tenderloin valued at $9.99, ground beef and two cans of Raid insect repellent from a Safeway on Mission Street in San Francisco.

During the incident, a store employee came up behind the accused and reached into the accused’s backpack. The accused reacted by allegedly striking the employee with a plastic water bottle and an umbrella and, according to Hyde, inflicted a “laceration.”

While discussing conditions for release from custody, Stack said the accused had finally obtained housing, has a pet dog waiting, is nearly a full year sober and “is very concerned and wants to get back to her life.”

Hyde, however, argued that the accused had an “unbroken history of drugs and arrest,” citing continuous convictions from 2018 through 2026.

Stack responded that the accused has been sober for a full year, using methadone as part of medically assisted treatment to support that sobriety.

When addressing conditions for release, Stack argued that because of the accused’s housing status and participation in drug treatment, the accused should be released on their own recognizance. Judge Echeverria agreed and ordered the release.

Additionally, Hyde requested a stay-away order requiring the accused to remain 150 yards from the alleged victim’s workplace, vehicle and home, as well as from the Safeway where the alleged theft occurred. After arguing that a stay-away order from the Safeway was too restrictive, Stack requested that it instead be modified to a stay-out-of order. Judge Echeverria agreed and amended the order accordingly.

Judge Echeverria set the next status hearing for Aug. 7, 2026, for a check-in on the accused’s release conditions.

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