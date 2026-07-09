Judge Narrows Stay-Away Order Despite Defense Claims of Police Harassment and Job Interference

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — Despite defense arguments that a broad stay-away order would interfere with the accused’s employment, freedom of movement and expose them to further police harassment, Judge Gloria Rhynes on July 6 ordered two accused to stay 100 yards away from the intersection of 16th and Mission streets following their arraignment in Department 12.

Both accused were charged with five felony counts related to possession of narcotics for sale.

During the arraignment, both accused pleaded not guilty to all five felony counts.

The two accused had allegedly been transacting narcotics on the corner of 16th and Mission streets, prompting Judge Rhynes to initially issue a stay-away order covering 150 yards in all directions from the intersection.

Deputy Public Defender Alejandra Ramirez Diaz responded that the boundaries of the stay-away order were “overbroad,” arguing that the order would “impede” her client’s right to “move throughout San Francisco,” since many public transportation lines travel through the restricted area.

Additionally, Ramirez Diaz argued that the stay-away order would exacerbate the “harassment” the accused had previously encountered from police officers.

The second accused, represented by conflict defense counsel Asha Vora, had also experienced similar harassment. Vora cited incidents in which her client said police had “requested to search her” and “threw her into the wall.”

Vora also argued that although San Francisco is a liberal city, African American people still face police harassment. Therefore, she said, her client’s experiences should be taken seriously.

Vora further noted that her client works as a case manager providing community services for homeless people in San Francisco. Her client’s work often takes her into the Mission District, where the stay-away order would impede her ability to do her job.

Both defense attorneys requested that the stay-away order be limited to the corner of 16th and Mission streets rather than extending 150 yards in all directions.

In response, Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Gold-Matejka said that 2072 Mission St., which was included within the 150-yard radius, was the site of the alleged crime. Gold-Matejka added that both accused should not be allowed to frequent the place where they had allegedly committed crimes.

Ultimately, Judge Rhynes reduced the stay-away order to 100 yards, reasoning that although both accused were concerned about police harassment, they could “Ask your lawyer and they’ll help you with it.”

During discussion of the stay-away order, one of the accused asked Judge Rhynes how he could determine what constituted 100 yards around the intersection of 16th and Mission streets.

“Have you ever seen a football field?” Judge Rhynes responded. “100 yards is like a football field. I think you will figure that out.”

When setting the next court date, both accused encountered scheduling issues. Both had to commute from outside San Francisco for court, and one accused noted unavoidable medical appointments on dates proposed by Judge Rhynes.

In response, Judge Rhynes said, “Just give me a date in July, with a ‘J’ in front of it,” and left the accused to deliberate with their attorneys.

Ultimately, Judge Rhynes set the next hearing for July 27, 2026, at 9 a.m. in Department 12.

After the arraignment, one accused repeatedly said to conflict counsel Vora, “I don’t even have a job anymore.”

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