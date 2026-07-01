The Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal. No comment. No dissent. Not even the three justices he appointed himself would touch it.

The finding is final. The word sticks.

Rapist-President.

Both true… Both permanent.

Judge Lewis Kaplan clarified the verdict himself. The jury’s finding of sexual abuse constitutes rape as that term is commonly understood. Not alleged. Not accused. Legally determined. A jury of his peers evaluated the evidence and said yes. Two appellate courts reviewed that finding and said yes. Nine Supreme Court justices looked at his appeal and walked away. Three levels of the American judicial system looking at the same facts and reaching the same conclusion.

His own words, on tape, bragging about exactly what she described. Access Hollywood. Admitted as evidence. He convicted himself. And then he defamed her. Called her a liar. Tried to destroy her for telling the truth. Eighty-three million dollars for the second wound. The assault wasn’t enough. The silencing had to follow.

The civil versus criminal distinction doesn’t save you. A jury found him liable. Two appellate courts upheld that finding. The Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal. That’s unanimity. The Adult Survivors Act gave her a window, and he’s furious he couldn’t run out the clock on rape. He didn’t need to be framed. He framed himself.

She was in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman.

She fought.

She kicked.

She tried to push him off.

But he was bigger and he was stronger and he didn’t stop, and when it was over she walked out onto Fifth Avenue and the world looked exactly the same as it had before. The shoppers didn’t know. The city didn’t pause. The sun was still shining. That’s what sexual assault does. It happens inside a room while the world outside keeps moving, and you carry the weight of it alone while everyone else walks past the door like nothing occurred.

E. Jean Carroll carried that weight for decades. Then she spoke. Then the court said she was right.

Then, the country said we don’t care.

Seventy-seven million people voted for him after E. Jean Carroll. After the Access Hollywood tape. After the twenty-plus other accusers. After the jury verdict. After the appeals court upheld it. This wasn’t the Electoral College this time. He won the popular vote. More Americans chose a rapist than chose the alternative. That’s not a system failure. That’s human failure. That’s the country speaking, and what it said is we’re fine with this.

Forty-five percent of white women looked at a rapist and pulled the lever anyway. The mothers who raised daughters in a world that told them their bodies were public property, and then those mothers voted for the man who proved it. Internalized misogyny so deep it looks like survival. Choosing the predator over the prey. Crawling into the cage and locking it from the inside.

The Sunday school teacher who votes red because the pastor said the Democrats want to let men in dresses read to children. She clutches her pearls at the thought of a drag queen in a library. Then she votes for a man who bragged about grabbing women by the pussy and calls him God’s instrument. The drag queen never hurt anyone. The rapist hurt someone in a dressing room and the Sunday school teacher helped put him in the White House.

That’s not protecting children… That’s feeding them to the wolf and calling it dinner.

You traded women’s safety for cheaper groceries. You looked at a rapist and decided your wallet mattered more than her body. That’s the deal you made. Own it. You traded your sister’s safety for a Supreme Court pick. The rapist was the price you paid, and you paid it gladly. You held your nose in the voting booth, and you still voted for a rapist. The discomfort you felt pulling that lever is nothing compared to what she felt in that dressing room. The nausea. The weight. The inability to move. The nose-holding doesn’t absolve you. It just means you knew it was wrong and did it anyway.

The real horror isn’t the verdict. It’s that the verdict changed nothing. We all knew before. The jury confirmed it. The courts upheld it. And now the Supreme Court has run the other direction.

Seventy-seven million people looked at a court-certified rapist and said so what. The normalization of atrocity is the atrocity. A rapist can be president and it’s not even the top story by tomorrow. The country will move on. The news cycle will turn. The rapist will sign bills and pardon allies and appoint judges and the word will follow him forever and it won’t matter because the word doesn’t cost him anything. And the country that heard it decided the word wasn’t a dealbreaker.

Accountability without consequence. He’s paying money he can afford. He’s not going to jail. He’s president. The system said yes, he did it, and then the system put him back in the White House anyway. The verdict is final. The word is permanent.

And every woman who hears it knows the country would choose him over her.

Because it already did.

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