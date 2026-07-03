Yolo Judge Denies Supervised Release, Citing Probation Violations

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County judge on Wednesday denied an accused person’s request for release on supervised own recognizance, citing concerns the accused would fail to return to court based on their prior conduct while on probation.

The accused appeared in custody facing charges of vehicle theft and committing a crime while on probation. After being assigned Deputy Public Defender Ava Landers on the new case, Landers requested that the accused be released on supervised own recognizance.

The accused had previously been released on supervised own recognizance in another case that remains pending. In light of that history, Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang argued against release, citing the accused’s history of probation violations.

Tzang referenced the accused’s previous case, in which they were released on supervised own recognizance to the Salvation Army in 2024. The accused left the Salvation Army in 2025 and was later arrested after failing to report to probation sometime in September 2025.

After being released on supervised own recognizance again, the accused returned to the Salvation Army. In January 2026, they left the program again.

After hearing the prosecution’s argument, Judge Danette C. Brown expressed doubt that the accused would return to court if released on supervised own recognizance. Judge Brown said, “There are no assurances [the accused] will appear.”

“I know you wanna get out … but if we let you out you’re not going to come back,” Judge Brown said.

The accused then addressed the court, pleading with Judge Brown that they would be willing to go to Walter’s House, another treatment program similar to the Salvation Army in Woodland. Judge Brown did not respond to those comments.

After announcing her ruling, Judge Brown told the accused, “No SOR for you,” before quickly turning to the issue of bail.

Judge Brown set bail according to the county schedule, at $40,000 for the vehicle theft charge and an additional $10,000 for committing a crime while on probation. A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 7. The accused remains in custody.

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