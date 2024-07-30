COURT WATCH: Accused Slapped with $35,000 Bail Despite Concerns about 2-Year-Old Daughter,  Inability to Pay – Judge Unconvinced

WEST COVINA, CA — The accused here last week at an arraignment hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court’s West Covina courthouse was slapped with $35,000 bail for alleged theft of a vehicle and pursuit.

Defense attorney Perla Salcedo argued the accused does not have any outside source willing to cover the bail and expressed worries to the court for the well-being of the accused’s baby daughter while he is in jail.

The court was informed the California Highway Patrol approached the stolen vehicle, parking their patrol car in front of the accused’s vehicle, but then the accused allegedly drove off, hitting the patrol car while doing so. A pursuit ensued and it was reported by CHP the accused was going 150 mph on the highway.

Defense attorney Salcedo said the accused would be denying all allegations surrounding the theft and pursuit, adding, “He is 19 years old, has a two-year old daughter, and lives with his grandparents. At 14, he suffered after a car accident, was in a coma for a month, resulting in a lifetime of blood clots.”

Salcedo added the accused was alleged to be the driver of the vehicle, despite there being no details to prove this. Moreover, passengers within the vehicle were wearing black face masks.

As a result, defense attorney Salcedo argued for reduced bail, and assured Judge Robert Serna the accused would be willing to abide by any conditions to not drive, take courses, or wear an ankle monitor in addition to reduced bail.

However, Deputy District Attorney Vanessa Robles presented details about the accused’s pursuit and past criminal record, arguing the pursuit lasted 24 miles and the accused crashed into a gate.

Robles added the accused has had two arrests and one warrant, including a theft charge in 2022, stolen property charge 2022, two car accidents in 2022 he had been responsible for, and burglary in 2019.

Defense attorney Salcedo told the judge that since the accused lives with his grandparents, they may not be able to afford bail, and said the care of the accused’s two year-old daughter is at risk if bail is not reconsidered.

But, Judge Serna was unconvinced, leaving bail at $35,000.

Author Samia Gazi Samia Gazi is a rising sophomore at UCLA studying political science. Through the Vanguard Court Watch Program and in the future, she will fulfill her passions in the fields of law and journalism.

