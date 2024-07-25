Retail Crime Conundrum: California Voters Unaware of Real Data Behind Debate Ahead of November Election   

SACRAMENTO, CA – When November comes around, California voters are to decide if state theft laws should be stronger enforced, noted the Press Democrat, explaining, “They’ll hear a lot of arguments from both sides, but what voters really need to make an informed decision is some reliable data. Unfortunately, such data is in short supply.”

No one knows for certain the answer to the question of how bad retail theft is in California? The Press Democrat states crimes that are shocking and brazen are those who make headlines, yet “shoplifting and other retail theft are vastly underreported crimes.”

Such brazen crimes are like the mob robbery that occurred at Topanga Nordstrom, where The Press Democrat reports Los Angeles Police Department Commander Gisselle Espinoza stated the “mob acted violently.”

In 2023, 66 state legislators requested the Little Hoover Commission — “an independent state oversight agency formally called the Milton Marks Commission on California State Government Organization and Economy — to examine the issue,” writes the Press Democrat.

The Press Democrat disclosed the Little Hoover Commission had a difficult time finding good data because the data set available proposes retail crimes aren’t grounded in reality regarding the public perception,

The Press Democrat adds, the commission report states, “Reported retail theft has ticked up since 2019, but remains at roughly the same level it was during the 2010s and lower than it was in earlier decades.”

“That analysis might give Californians a measure of comfort that things aren’t as bad as they seem. However, to an individual business, especially a low-margin mom-and-pop operation, it can feel like an oppressive crime wave when losses mount,” writes the Press Democrat.

There are more than just economical tolls as the Press Democrat notes, citing psychological tolls including fears of personal safety, the necessity to increase prices in order to cover losses and access restriction to customers from high-value, easily stolen items. These changes can result in pushing customers away to shop elsewhere.

The difficulty stems from the available data being incomplete, as the Press Democrat explains, “No state agency collects all the local crime reports and presents them usefully to the public, lawmakers and researchers.” On top of that, reports of these incidents from victims aren’t common as they assume the police can’t or won’t do anything about the issue.

“That should spur state and local agencies to improve data collection so Californians and their leaders have an honest assessment of retail theft, its causes and its impact. The commission recommended that the state needs to fund such data gathering,” the newspaper adds.

Additionally, the Press Democrat suggests a collaboration between policymakers, universities and nonpartisan research institutions, “to examine retail theft in depth, including preventive measures and effectiveness, underreporting of incidents, economic impacts, public perceptions and fencing of stolen goods.”

Even if done, the Press Democrat suggests this data won’t be arriving in time for November, and both voters and politicians will not have better data to reflect on prior to facing the anti-crime initiative on the November 5 ballot.

The Press Democrat informs us that Proposition 36 is being supported by retailers, the Republican Party, and law enforcement, adding, “Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez, who has received a $2 million state grant to prosecute organized retail theft, told The Press Democrat last year her office had seen an increase in smash-and-grab robberies and juvenile crimes since passage of Measure 47.

On July 1, a less-sweeping anti-crime measure for the November election was announced by the Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire of Santa Rosa, but, said the Press Democrat, “They quickly scuttled their proposal.”

The Press Democrat concludes, “At least the Little Hoover Commission has given voters something to mull over. Limited data is better than no data” and assures readers they will study Prop.36 and make recommendations prior to the November date.

The Press Democrat adds, “Things aren’t as bad as a lot of people think, but there’s still plenty of reason for concern.”

