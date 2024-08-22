Fight for Our Future – Not Going Back: Yolo-wide Election Rally August 25

Many of us are watching and reading about the Democratic Convention this week. As we enjoy this time of new momentum and hope, let’s not forget that we need to continue to take action to support Kamala Harris/Tim Walz, Democratic candidates in California congressional districts races and in swing states like Nevada.

On Sunday, August 25 at 4PM, Indivisible Yolo and Sister District Yolo will host a Yolo-wide Election Kick-off along with our Democratic partners, Yolo Dems, West Sac Dems and Davis College Dems.

The rally will be held at the Veterans Memorial Center, 203 East 14th St in Davis. Attendees can learn more and join any of our Action Teams for canvassing, voter registration, phone banking, texting, post carding, fundraising and voter protection.

Come for the community, stay for the motivation and then join us in taking action!

Please also sign up for the Indivisible Yolo newsletter at https://indivisibleyolo.org/ to stay informed about opportunities to engage in canvassing, voter registration, phone banking, texting, post carding, fundraising and voter protection. Indivisible Yolo is a group of volunteers who live in Davis, Woodland, West Sacramento, and Clarksburg.

Now is the time to join us so that we can do this work together. Protecting our democracy belongs to all of us.

