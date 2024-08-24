Restorative Justice Measure Sent to California Governor for Signature

By Kapish Kalita

SACRAMENTO, CA— A measure here promoting restorative justice in school disciplinary proceedings, SB 1445, is being sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature, according to a statement this week by bill author, State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)

According to Cortese, “SB 1445 recognizes the invaluable perspectives students bring to discussions on discipline and safety…uplift(ing) students’ voices as part of their peers’ school expulsion hearings.”

Cortese added the bill would specifically “empower school district student board members by allowing them to receive limited case information regarding a student’s expulsion proceedings and allowing them to make restorative justice recommendations to the larger school board during its deliberation.”

Cortese, in his statement, argued, “By involving students in the school expulsion process, we aim to create a school system that not only corrects behavior but also heals and strengthens our school communities through this restorative justice measure.

“This restorative justice approach to student expulsion hearings ensures that the student perspective is considered as part of the school community without direct involvement in the confidential hearing process.”

Support for the bill has also come from CASC (The California Association of Student Councils), with Lawrence Kim, CASC Governmental Affairs and Policy Director noting, CASC “ is proud to sponsor SB 1445… with CASC (being) dedicated to empowering student voices and creating a platform for legislative advocacy.”

Kim added, “This bill… emerg(ed) directly from students all around California at CASC’s Student Advisory Board on Legislation in Education (SABLE) conference,” and “aims to create a more supportive and understanding educational environment by focusing on resolution rather than punitive measures.

“Through representation of the State’s six million students and each of their voices, this bill has come to life and will now effect change in hundreds of school districts around California.”

