California Legislative Black Caucus Touts Reparations Bill Signing after Squabble Earlier in Session

Vanguard News Desk Editor

SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) late last week claimed a major victory when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a “historic (Black) Reparations bill package,” calling it a “defining moment in the movement for reparative justice across the nation.”

California now has officially apologized for perpetuating slavery, noting in a plaque required by the legislation, it states: “The State of California apologizes for perpetuating the harms African Americans faced by having imbued racial prejudice through segregation, public and private discrimination, and unequal disbursal of state and federal funding and declares that such actions shall not be repeated.”

But, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the Black Reparations Movement—earlier in September, the leader of California’s Reparations Task Force criticized the CLBC, as reported by the Vanguard, for blocking the Assembly from voting on two reparations proposals, “including SB 1403 to establish a reparations agency and SB 1331 to establish a reparations fund.”

The Caucus announced it would not bring the two reparations proposals, SB 1403 and SB 1331, up for final votes in the Assembly, and tensions “flared into late Saturday night” because of the last minute decision.

In fact, the governor’ office admitted Newsom had signed only six of 14 bills submitted dealing with Black Reparations.

Democratic State Senator Steven Bradford (D-Los Angeles) had written the bills and claimed the caucus was “scared of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto after Bradford refused to accept changes to SB 1403 proposed by the governor’s office.”

However, according to KCRA 3, Lori Wilson (D-Fairfield), Caucus leader and Democratic Assemblymember, denied Bradford’s statement and claimed that the bills “didn’t have enough votes.”

Last week, though the CLBC maintained it leads “this movement with steadfast commitment, advancing a multi-year legislative package aimed at addressing systemic inequalities faced by Black Californians.”

The caucus added, for success, it “calls for continued support from Gov. Newsom, who holds an essential role over the next two years in ensuring the successful implementation of reparations legislation. While California has made historic strides, there remains more work to be done.”

“Today’s bill signing represents a promise of the future based on years of hard work and dedication from the CLBC and our allies,” said Assemblywoman Wilson last week, adding, “Together with Gov. Newsom, we are sending a powerful message that California is leading the way in repairing the harm done to Black communities. Today marks a victory, but only the first in the continued fight for justice.”

The CLBC, in a statement, acknowledged “several reparations-related bills were vetoed…including legislation that would help Black families reclaim land seized through eminent domain, the fight for Reparations continues,” adding, the caucus “remains fully committed to introducing and advancing these vital bills in the upcoming legislative session and beyond.”

CLBC argues its package of bills “addresses key issues such as housing disparities, maternal health, economic inequality, and educational access—issues that have long disproportionately impacted Black Californians. This historic moment signals California’s dedication to using legislative power to correct these injustices, setting a blueprint for other states to follow.”

CLBC notes other areas, including New York and Evanston, IL, are “exploring similar Reparations measures (but) California stands at the forefront, showcasing the political will necessary to drive progress. The CLBC is committed to Restore Black California for All California.

“This monumental moment marks the beginning of ongoing efforts between the CLBC and Gov. Newsom’s administration, as they collaborate to ensure the successful implementation of these laws. Over the next two years, this partnership will be critical in pushing the Reparations movement forward and ensuring that this historic legislation delivers on its promises,” CLBC said in a statement.

During the Assembly squabble in early September, Kamilah Moore, the chair of California’s Reparations Task Force, told KCRA 3, “I think what happened (killing key reparations bills) was unconscionable. What we saw was a complete betrayal by the California Legislative Black Caucus against their own constituents.”

Moore added at the time. “They chose to prioritize their own ego and their own self-interest over the people they claim to serve, arguing one of the measures was “meant to be the foundation of the state’s reparations efforts moving forward.”

KCRA 3 added in the article lawmakers had sent Gov. Newsom SB 1050, which was a “reparations task force recommendation that would provide a process for those who had their land unfairly taken through eminent domain.”

Moore told media outlets at the time, “I was really trying to plead, trying to use logic and reason to get through to these Black Caucus members to do the right thing. They were just completely disrespectful to their constituents.”

Author Crescenzo Vellucci Veteran news reporter and editor, including stints at the Sacramento Bee, Woodland Democrat, and Vietnam war correspondent and wire service bureau chief at the State Capitol.

