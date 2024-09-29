California Probation Officers Association Urge Reform of State’s Reentry Program

By Davynn Isabella Benavides

SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Probation Officers Association issued a statement last week urging state lawmakers to reassess California’s reentry policies, arguing these policies are critical for reducing recidivism and ensuring public safety.

CPOA pointed to recent policy changes, such as the reduction in probation terms, as a significant issue, stating that “reduction in probation terms has unintentionally hindered rehabilitation efforts. Now, drug treatment programs often outlast probation terms, leading more individuals to decline treatment.”

Data gathered from FBI records from 2019 show a small percentage of people commit a majority of crimes, often because they do not receive adequate supervision and support during reentry, said CPOA, noting this gap is leaving individuals vulnerable to relapse and repeat offenses.

CPOA praised local probation departments for their work in balancing accountability with rehabilitation, but added statewide coordination is lacking, creating a “fragmented approach” to reentry.

“We urge lawmakers to review current laws and reform them in a way that equips local authorities with the tools needed to both support individuals and keep communities safe,” the association stated.

In a letter to the state legislature, the association highlighted a troubling rise in recidivism rates, which it believes is caused by systemic failures in reentry support.

“While the state has taken steps to focus on rehabilitation over incarceration, these efforts are falling short because key supports are missing,” the letter explained.

Chief Executive Director of CPOA, Karen Parks, wrote about the importance of providing access to essential services for reentry programs, such as mental health treatment, substance abuse programs, and workforce training.

The association concluded its letter with a call for legislative action, strongly urging lawmakers to prioritize reentry policies in future legislative sessions and to collaborate more closely with local probation experts.

The letter stressed that public safety is not only about preventing crime but also about providing individuals with the tools they need to reintegrate successfully into society.

