Community Demands Accountability Following Aamonte Hadley’s Death in San Francisco Jail – 2 Years Awaiting Trial

iStock-1346156657.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO, CA— Community leaders, advocates and family members of Aamonte Hadley gathered outside the San Francisco Women’s Jail this week to demand justice after the death of 22-year-old Aamonte Hadley.

Aamonte, a young Black woman and member of the LGBTQ+ community, died Sept. 3 after being held pre-trial in SF County Jail for two years, according to the statement by The Worker Agency.

Advocates are calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and demanded accountability from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who had opposed Aamonte’s release into a mental health diversion program, according to speakers at this week’s press conference.

At the event, speakers targeted ongoing issues with the DA’s office, noting, “This is not the first time District Attorney Jenkins has overcharged defendants,” noting that despite overcrowded jails, Jenkins has consistently resisted offering pre-trial release for individuals, even when mental health alternatives are available.

Community members stressed that Aamonte’s death is a direct consequence of this negligence, according to the statement by The Worker Agency, adding, “By denying her the opportunity for mental health diversion, Jenkins contributed to a dangerous environment.”

“Black women and girls continue to be the most underrepresented victims of state violence. She should never have been in that jail cell awaiting trial, let alone died there. We don’t just demand justice—we demand abolition,” charged Cat Brooks, co-founder and executive director of the Anti Police-Terror Project.

Advocates criticized the DA’s office for its handling of Aamonte’s case, pointing out Aamonte had been arrested in 2022 at the age of 20 with no prior convictions, yet faced severe charges that resulted in prolonged pre-trial detention.

“We need compassionate alternatives to incarceration, particularly for those grappling with mental health issues,” said Diana Block from the California Coalition for Women Prisoners, who attended Aamonte’s mental health diversion court hearing.

The impact of Aamonte’s death extended beyond her individual case…the repercussions (are felt) by other women in the jail, according to The Worker Agency, adding following Aamonte’s death, the women’s pod was placed on lockdown, intensifying their isolation.

“The lack of transparency from jail staff, who offered Aamonte’s family minimal information about her death, has added to our frustration,” community members stated.

“Ms. Hadley was in a cage for two years pre-trial before her death. Two years, where this young woman couldn’t go outside or get the mental health support she needed,” said Mano Raju, San Francisco Public Defender.

Family members and community organizations demanded an end to the overcharging practices of the DA’s office and called for the implementation of mental health diversion programs.

“Jail is no place for someone struggling with mental health issues or substance use disorders,” asserted Lucero Herrera, Interim Site Director of the Young Women’s Freedom Center San Francisco.

Author Alessandra Jimena Soberanes Alessandra Soberanes is a second-year student at the University of California, Berkeley. She has declared her major in Society & Environment and plans to pursue a double major in Legal Studies. Additionally, she is currently working on a minor in Sustainable Business & Policy. Alessandra is passionate about addressing environmental injustices, particularly those affecting her hometown in the Inland Empire. Her areas of interest include environmental and immigration law, and she aspires to serve as a positive role model for first-generation Hispanic students pursuing legal careers.

Categories:

Tags: