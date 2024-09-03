Guest Commentary: Hersh’s Life Mattered

By Malik & Gale Washington

Destination Freedom offers our sincere condolences and prayers to the friends and family of Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Hamas murdered a handsome, intelligent, and beautiful human being. His death saddened and angered us all at one time. Hersh was 23 years old and from Berkeley, California.

Malik and I actively work and collaborate with many Jewish activists and journalists; some are college students…Hersh’s age. They help us because they believe. They believe in uplifting humanity of all; even those who are trapped in jails and prisons.

Malik tries to tell people who will listen that his religion of Islam is a religion of peace. When Hamas performs senseless acts of revenge such as this, it hurts all of us. We are tired of watching Palestinian babies die; we are tired of famine and war. We can’t control what other people do; we can only control what we do.

Today Destination Freedom chooses non-violent, direct action in the same spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Let us all demand a ceasefire on both sides of this conflict and bring all the hostages home ALIVE!

Lastly, a human life is a precious gift. Let’s stand together in order to save Jewish and Muslim lives.

We must also not forget the other five hostages that were also found on Saturday, August 31, 2024, because THEIR LIVES MATTERED, TOO!

We’re sure Hersh would want it that way.

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For approximately 12 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues.

Author Malik Washington Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

Categories:

Tags: