Letter: Linda Deos Has It All

Linda Deos

By Belinda Martineau

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

Linda Deos is the most qualified candidate running for Davis City Council, representing District 2.

But you don’t have to take my word for it. Our current mayor (and city council member) of Davis, Josh Chapman, endorses Linda, as do 6 other current or former Davis City Council members—including 3 former mayors.

No other candidate running for the District 2 spot has anywhere near that number of current or former members of the Davis City Council—the people who know best what the job really entails—endorsing them.

Linda has years of experience in Davis city and Yolo County government: on the city’s Planning Commission, Utilities Commission and Personnel Board, and the county’s Cannabis Taxation Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

She also has intimate understanding of other, varied issues affecting our community—like homelessness and climate change—through her work with Paul’s Place Homeless Shelter, Yolo Food Bank and the Yolo Basin Foundation.

Additionally, her vast experience as an attorney specializing in financial matters (bankruptcies and consumer protection) will come in handy in putting our city on better financial footing.

Davis is currently facing multiple and various challenges. We need elected officials with varied expertise and knowledge, as well as great listening and problem-solving skills and fresh perspectives. Linda Deos has it all. No wonder so many current and former Davis City Council members have endorsed Linda Deos.

For a better Davis, please vote Linda Deos for Davis City Council District 2.

Categories:

Tags: