Guest Commentary: Davis Employee Unions are Filling the Yes on Measure Q Campaign Coffers

Follow the Money – Part II

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

Last week, we reported on the $22,482.20 that Davis firefighters and their union paid to or spent on behalf of 4 sitting Davis City Council member campaigns in the 2020 (Josh Chapman and Will Arnold) and 2022 (Gloria Partida and Bapu Vaitla) election cycles (see Follow the Money – Part I at https://davisvanguard.org/2024/10/guest-commentary-follow-the-money/).

These direct contributions preceded huge, retroactive salary increases given to the Davis firefighters pushing their compensation well in excess of what neighboring, similar-sized cities are paying their firefighters.

As Davis Enterprise columnist Rich Rifkin once wrote: “No segment of the Davis’ labor force is gorging at the trough more voraciously than the Fire Department…”

Well, not to be outdone, other Davis city employee unions are joining the firefighters’ union in rapidly filling the coffers of the Yes on Measure Q campaign committee. Following are their campaign contributions to the Yes on Measure Q campaign committee reported thus far:

Davis Firefighters Local 3494 – $5,000 – August 26 Davis City Employee Association – $5,000 – September 19 Davis Police Officers Association – $5,000 – October 4 Davis Firefighters Local 3494 – $5,000 – October 9 (2nd contribution) Davis City Employee Association – $2,000 – October 10 (2nd contribution)

Total = $22,000 (so far!) – And this does not even include any independent expenditures made by each of the unions on behalf of the Yes on Measure Q campaign.

Do you honestly think that the unions are doing this because of their overwhelming love for the City of Davis? (Hint – Less than 25% of the firefighters even live in Davis!)

Face it! – These Davis employee unions are buying future payroll increases with these contributions. They know exactly which side of the employee salary bread gets buttered in this town.

Categories:

Tags: