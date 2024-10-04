Letter: Supporting Linda Deos

Linda Deos

by Elizabeth Lasensky

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

I regret that I cannot vote for Linda Deos for City Council, as I do not live in her district. However, hers is an important voice that needs to be on our council. Linda is a strong and effective advocate for more housing in Davis, especially affordable housing, to help alleviate the high cost both of rent and the purchase of homes. She also recognizes that we have a homeless problem that should be approached as both a local and county problem. In addition, I applaud her commitment to focus on road repairs, as our streets are in a sad state, especially for those of us who ride bikes or have cars that need realignment because of conflicts with potholes.

And lastly, I support Linda Deos because she acknowledges that combating the impacts of climate change will require our city to adapt to meet changing conditions. Investing in renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and green spaces are important steps in making Davis more resilient.

I invite you to vote for Linda Deos on November 5!

