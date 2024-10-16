Vanguard Halloween Fundraiser!

Join the Davis Vanguard for en evening of Halloween celebration- costumes optional – on October 27!

Your $40 entry fee gets you 10 raffle tickets to bid on gift certificates from local and nearby retail and other popular establishments.

Featuring no-host bar and hors d’oeuvres and grab a meal while you play along!

Click Here to Donate Now!

https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/projects/226309-halloween-fundraiser

Author Madison Whittemore Madison Whittemore is a rising junior at the University of California, Davis where she studies political science and psychology. After completing her undergraduate studies, Madison wants to go to law school and study criminal law while working to improve efforts for prison reform and representation for lower income citizens.

Categories: