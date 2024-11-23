CIELO, USC Release Equity Report on Indigenous Los Angeles Migrant Communities 

LOS ANGELES, CA – A report released by CIELO (Comunidades Indígenas en Liderazgo) and USC Equity Research Institute last week noted, “In recent years, as Indigenous Migrant communities gained more visibility—mostly through the hard work of community organizers and advocates—there has been more awareness and acknowledgment of the rich contributions of Indigenous migrants here in Los Angeles County.”

CIELO added, “For decades, Indigenous communities from Mexico and Central America have contributed to the diverse culture of this region—from Oaxacan youth brass bands sharing their traditional music, night markets, street vendors, and restaurants sprinkled throughout the city, Alebrijes and other art displayed in local museums and galleries—despite often being marginalized or assumed to be part of Latinx culture.”

As an Indigenous women-led group, CIELO described, “Over the years, continued invisibility and marginalization has led to harmful assumptions and false stereotypes, pushing communities farther into the shadows, similar to dynamics they faced in their homelands.”

The report argued CIELO and others have “continued to push back” against misinformation about migrant communities, sharing their narratives…and fighting for visibility, recognition, and equity for Indigenous migrant communities…building relationships and partnerships to support a more inclusive conversation around what it means to be an immigrant in Los Angeles.”

CIELO continued, “Though the lack of data on Indigenous migrant communities persists, particularly for larger administrative datasets, community data gathering efforts, such as CIELO’s survey efforts that began 2020, are key toward bridging the information gap – and bringing these communities into the mainstream conversation.

CIELO said its “long-term strategy to change the narrative of data visibility by collecting and publishing information on their communities—while still advocating for agencies and others to collect data—is a model for combining the need for data advocacy and action.”

According to CIELO, the report released with the USC Equity Research Institute relied on “community survey responses as our primary data source, due to a lack of census data.”

CIELO argued the report is “the second data-related piece featuring unique data collected by CIELO but more data and information is needed,” with local data collection efforts beyond one-time projects” and “more support and funding… required to help develop these tools that deepen our understanding of Los Angeles’ Indigenous migrant communities.”

The report described six findings from the data it collected.

First, CIELO described, “Indigenous migrant communities live across the county” especially in the cities “of Los Angeles and Long Beach,” with core communities being located across the City of Los Angeles.

Second, the report noted the diversity of Los Angeles counties’ “Mexican and Central American Indigenous communities,” with “at least 25 distinct Indigenous Communities that live in Los Angeles County, speaking at least 36 different languages,” and 34,000 individuals “identify(ing) as being from an Indigenous community in the county.”

CIELO’s report next described, “Many Indigenous migrants receiving services from CIELO had larger—and younger—families than the county average,” with about 86 percent of households surveyed with children under 18.

CIELO noted, “In comparison, about 32 percent of all LA County households had children under 18, according to the 2022 American Community Survey five-year estimates.”

CIELO’s report added, “Many Indigenous migrant workers were employed in jobs considered ‘essential work’ during the COVID-19 pandemic,” with “about 35 percent of those surveyed ‘essential workers’ during the pandemic shutdown.”

Indigenous migrant workers were especially seen in the restaurant industry, with “about one in five surveyed (20 percent) work(ing) in restaurants.”

CIELO’s report found, “Indigenous migrant workers…struggled with job insecurity in the years following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” with data from the report showing that 73 percent of migrant workers had reduced hours, 50 percent of migrant workers struggled with employment, and 35 percent of migrant workers had their work closed.

The report lastly noted, “Indigenous migrant communities…struggled to pay for food and rent following the height of the pandemic,” with “over 80 percent of Indigenous Migrants surveyed” struggling “to pay for food and rent following the height of the pandemic.”

According to CIELO, the struggles faced by Indigenous migrant communities make it necessary to “expand immigrant inclusion policies… support() existing organizations and networks that provide critical services including interpretation but remain underfunded, and expand data collection and reporting for more communities including Indigenous Migrants.”

Categories:

Tags: