COURT WATCH: Accused Considers 79 Days More in Jail after Probation Violation

iStock-1346156657.jpg

LOS ANGELES, CA – At a violation of probation hearing Thursday at the Los Angeles County Airport Courthouse, the accused was presented with a “deal” of just 79 more days in jail—three years in total—for seven felonies.

The charges include two counts each for assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, driving/taking vehicle without consent, attempted grand theft of an automobile and three counts of vandalism.

The accused has been in and out of residential treatment but still has time to serve because of his 2022 arrest—and the judge said the accused must serve three years for all charges. The public defender argued three years is not okay.

In September of 2022, the accused, on the same day, stole two cars and drove them into a gate, without any injuries. The accused then went on to serve 333 days in jail and then was released into a residential treatment program in Tarzana.

During his time in treatment, the court was informed the accused tested negative on all drug tests except for one that came out positive for THC, he reported regularly and was enrolled as an intensive patient then stepped down to a regular outpatient.

His time was extended there, but the accused left early, and received a warrant in 2023 in Georgia after leaving treatment, which he won’t be able to deal with if he is in custody, according to the proceedings.

Since his initial arrest in 2022, the accused hasn’t received another charge, only the warrant, which is a misdemeanor, and has been inconsistent with attending residential treatment, said the public defender, arguing three years is “not okay.”

After hearing the accused’s charges and residential treatment timeline, DDA Michael stated, “Bad record from out of state. I don’t know what to do with him; can’t succeed on probation. The only thing the court can do is give a sentence.”

Judge Weis-Birnstein ruled that if the accused decided to plead guilty to the charges, he could get a low term of 79 days in jail, and would be released after that on probation.

The accused’s decision is due at the next hearing Jan. 28, 2025.

Author Jessie Lesnau Hi, My name is Jessie Lesnau and I am a freshman at UCLA. I am currently undecided for my major but I am interested in Sociology and English.

Categories:

Tags: