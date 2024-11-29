COURT WATCH: Judge Won’t Reduce Drug Felony, Contrary to Police Promise to Accused

WOODLAND, CA –Judge Stephen Mock denied Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira’s request to reduce an accused’s minor drug crime from a felony to a misdemeanor – the accused said a police officer told him it would be reduced – here in a trial readiness conference this week in Yolo County Superior Court.

DPD Sequeira argued the accused should not go back to prison for a minor crime, and cited the Racial Justice Act of 2020.

The accused is charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and violation of the terms of his probation for having small amounts of methamphetamine in his possession.

DPD Sequeira did acknowledge the accused had a criminal history that involved similar drug related offenses, but that past should not justify the charges at hand.

DPD Sequeira requested for a reduction of the charge on the basis the accused was under the assumption the charge would be changed to a misdemeanor, after a conversation with a police officer, where it was strongly implied.

DPD Sequeira emphasized the amount of methamphetamine within the accused’s possession was too small to justify sending him back to prison.

Judge Mock responded to DPD Sequeira’s arguments by stating he “was not inclined to exercise discretion” on reducing the charge, and so the charge remains a felony to be sent to a jury trial.

DPD Sequeira, in response, told the court she was considering filing an RJA (Racial Justice Act of 2020) request, noting the racial dynamics of the situation at the arrest.

Judge Mock ultimately refused to reduce the charge and the accused’s trial was then set to begin Dec. 12.

